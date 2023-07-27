Hybrid Research Vessel Delivered to University of Vermont

Derecktor Shipyards NY in Mamaroneck, N.Y. announced it has delivered a new hybrid research catamaran to the University of Vermont (UVM). The innovative vessel, Marcelle Melosira, will serve as a floating classroom and laboratory, enabling advanced research operations and hands-on educational programs.

Designed by Chartwell Marine and built in collaboration with UVM and Chartwell, the 64-foot research catamaran has been crafted to fulfill the functions outlined by UVM’s Rubenstein School of Environment & Natural Resources. These functions include low emissions, low fuel burn rates, a stable and safe platform for research, high maneuverability, and the ability to tow trawls sleds, and plankton nets. The vessel will also facilitate the launch and recovery of scientific equipment, small remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and sediment sampling devices.

The Marcelle Melosira is equipped with a hybrid-electric power and propulsion system supplied and integrated by BAE Systems. The vessel is also equipped with dual control stations to maximize operability, and offers a large interior space and an expansive exterior aft deck area. Constructed of aluminum, the vessel is designed to operate on Lake Champlain in up to 1.5-meter Significant Wave Height conditions.

"The new hybrid electric vessel is one of the first of its kind for research and teaching, fully equipped to expand UVM's cutting-edge world-class research, deliver hands-on education programs to students of all ages, and welcome the public to learn about the mysteries, wonders, and significance of our great Lake Champlain," said Jason Stockwell, Director of the Rubenstein Ecosystem Science Laboratory.

The vessel is named after Marcelle Leahy, wife of retired U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, who championed the Clean Water Act and helped secure significant funding to support the project, the University of Vermont, and the state.

“Senator Leahy has shown unwavering support for environmental research and education that benefits Vermont and Vermonters,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella. “His decades of commitment to the improvement and preservation of water quality in the Lake Champlain watershed have made our region healthier and our future brighter. The senator’s stewardship of the research vessel project will allow UVM researchers to continue their important work well into the future.”