Hydromea, ACE Ink Deal on EXRAY Wireless ROV

Hydromea and Air Control Entech (ACE) entered into a service partnership agreement to commercialize EXRAY, a wireless ROV (remotely-operated underwater vehicle), for inspections at offshore floating platforms.

ACE will actively promote and use Hydromea’s EXRAY wireless ROV for inspections of ballast water tanks at FPSOs in the North Sea and Latin American markets. Hydromea will benefit from ACE’s certified offshore inspection team, as well as existing and new service contracts.

Patent-pending EXRAY wireless ROV is designed to make the inspections of complex and dangerous flooded spaces more affordable and faster for asset operators.

Hydromea achieves this by eliminating a tether between a pilot and an inspection vehicle. This brings a significant improvement in the dexterity of the vehicle and eliminates the risk of entanglement during an inspection mission of a complex submerged infrastructure. EXRAY was developed with the support of Net Zero Technology Centre in Scotland and TotalEnergies UK.