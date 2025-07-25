Greensea IQ’s Hull Cleaning Service Expands to Port of New York and New Jersey

Greensea IQ announced the expansion of its EverClean hull cleaning service to the Port of New York and New Jersey, the largest port complex on the U.S. East Coast and the second-busiest container port in the country.

With operations now based in Monroe Township, NJ, EverClean is well positioned to serve the region’s extensive container shipping fleet with proactive, in-water hull grooming.

EverClean’s robotic service removes microfouling before it becomes a problem, optimizing vessel performance, reducing fuel consumption, and lowering emissions. Unlike traditional in-water cleaning methods, EverClean is a fully managed, proactive solution that keeps hulls at peak performance throughout a vessel’s operational schedule.

The Port of New York and New Jersey handled over 8 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2023 and serves as a critical hub for transatlantic and global trade routes. As regulatory and commercial pressure grows to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, proactive hull maintenance solutions like EverClean are becoming a vital part of shipping decarbonization strategies.

With its new location in Monroe Township, Greensea IQ can provide quick and consistent service to vessels calling at the port, including those operating tight turnaround schedules.