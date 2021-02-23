 
New Wave Media

February 23, 2021

HydroSurv, Sonardyne in 'Transformative' USV Tech Collab for Offshore Industry

Credit: Sonardyne

Credit: Sonardyne

Uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) specialist HydroSurv Unmanned Survey has teamed up with marine technology specialist Sonardyne to develop and demonstrate what the companies say will be transformative seabed-to-shore sensing and data acquisition technologies for offshore operations.

The project is part-funded by Innovate UK. HydroSurv’s REAV-40 USV will be paired with intelligent seafloor and vessel-mounted instruments from Sonardyne. 

These will then be used in combination with internet-based cloud- services to provide an end-to-end seabed-data-to-shore service initially targeted towards the offshore wind industry. 

Key elements of the project include a self-transiting USV, acoustic positioning of and data harvesting from seabed instruments, a real-time gathering of geo-referenced current profile data, and live relay of information to operatives onshore through secure cloud-based systems. 

The project will also demonstrate the ability to overcome potential navigational limitations working in and around wind farms, the companies said.

The key instrument package includes Sonardyne’s Mini-Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) acoustic positioning system and its SPRINT-Nav hybrid acoustic-INS navigation instrument, which provides USV platforms with navigational redundancy both for when GNSS is compromised and where DVL bottom lock is out of range. 

Used in combination with Sonardyne’s seafloor sensors and access to cloud-based services, this package provides an integrated suite of capabilities to maximize the use of USVs for intelligent data harvesting operations in remote offshore environments. 

The latest project, which officially launches in April 2021, will see the Hydrosun enter the offshore domain. 

Offshore Wind Farm Demonstration

According to the press release issued on Tuesday, the culmination of the project will be a series of demonstrations at an operational offshore wind farm site within the UK.

"The coronavirus pandemic has further underlined the benefit of using resilient USVs and flexible instruments, which enable continuous data-flow without sending personnel offshore,” says David Hull, Founder & CEO at HydroSurv.

"This has never been more important than today to safeguard routine monitoring and survey capabilities. Over the longer term, this approach will reduce the cost, risk, time, and carbon footprint of gathering operational data." 

"Combining USVs like HydroSurv’s REAV-40 with our seabed-data-to-shore technologies promises to bring a step-change in the efficiency of asset monitoring and data gathering operations for the offshore wind industry,” says Geraint West, Global Business Manager, Oceanographic, at Sonardyne.

"Using USVs, which can be deployed at short notice, can vastly reduce operator logistics, emissions, risk to humans and costs and will allow operators faster access to operationally important information about their wind farms."

Related News

Credit: SYNLIFT Industrial Products

Unique Floating Wind Turbine Set for Middle East Debut

The Middle East might soon be home to a unique floating wind turbine project led by a group of European companies. Namely…

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

An ROV modified for shell collecting. Photo: JW Fishers

ROV Modified for Seashell Collection

“If you want to hear the distant voice of the ocean put your ear to the lips of a seashell.” - Curtis Tyrone JonesSeashells…

Credit; EMEC

Mocean to Test Blue X Wave Energy Converter at EMEC

Scotland-based wave energy technology company developer Mocean Energy is gearing up to deploy its scale prototype, Blue X…

The R/V Roger Revelle pictured at sea for a 10-day commissioning and calibration cruise following its midlife refit. Photo Copyright: Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Ship Repair: Inside the $60m Refit of RV Roger Revelle

This month MR dives inside the $60 million refit of RV Roger Revelle, a project which leverages a treasure trove of ‘lessons…

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

DNV GL Gives Nod for Heerema's Silent Offshore Installation Concepts

Heerema Marine Contractors' concepts for the silent installation of offshore facilities' foundations have received a Statement…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sensor Technology Ltd

Sensor Technology Ltd. specializes in custom acoustic transducers, hydrophones and piezoelectric ceramics. The company performs all processes at one location, resulting in fully optimized product designs, end-to-end quality assurance and tight control over delivery scheduling.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news