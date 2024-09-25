Wednesday, September 25, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 25, 2024

HydroWing Technololgy Works, says Dadd

Image courtesy Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Image courtesy Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Inyanga Marine Energy Group completed hydrodynamic testing of its Passive Pitch Unit for its patented HydroWing technology, which was recently awarded the largest tidal energy project in the UK in Allocation Round 6 of the UK government’s Contracts for Difference scheme and the company is now on course for deploying a 20MW tidal energy project at Morlais in Wales, in addition to other projects around the world.

The hydrodynamic testing was conducted at the Kelvin Hydrodynamics Laboratory at the University of Strathclyde in Scotland. “The tests on the passive pitch technology have behaved exactly as calculated, validating the ‘proof of concept’," said George Dadd, Lead Turbine Engineer at HydroWing. "We will now continue the validation process with a full scale test rig.”

The test results reportedly confirm that the blade rotor on HydroWing’s tidal energy device can automatically regulate its own pitch using its self-adjusting system.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group explains: “With this new pitch regulation system, the blade rotors can now scale to twice the swept area, while ensuring safety and efficiency, even in the harshest ocean conditions. This technology advance unlocks new possibilities for harnessing marine energy at a larger scale and paves the way for future innovations in predictable sustainable power generation. The passive pitch mechanism not only regulates the output of the device but protects the device from adverse conditions such as wave loadings, grid loss and storm surges. Passive pitch has major benefits over active pitch in terms of reliability, cost and load damping, while also achieving increased energy yield.”

The project has been supported by the IDCORE Program through which HydroWing have engaged two engineers as part of their EngD thesis.

George Dadd, HydroWing Lead Turbine Engineer, at hydrodynamic testing lab. Image courtesy Inyanga Marine Energy Group 

Related News

Collaboration at the Co. Innovation Centre. © JAC Marketing Agency

Technology Time - Newfoundland & Labrador Style

In the market for innovative maritime, offshore and subsea technology? If so, it’s a good bet that your colleagues in Newfoundland…

Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

Meet the CTO: David Shea, Kraken Robotics

Since its founding in 2012, Kraken Robotics has operated by the succinct motto: “Innovate or Die.” Fast forward to 2024,…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Hires CRP Subsea to Protect Cables at German Offshore Wind Cluster

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from ocean services supplier DeepOcean for the supply…

Orbital Marine's O2 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Lloyd’s Register to Certify World’s Largest Tidal Energy Turbine

Lloyd’s Register, an IECRE accepted renewable energy certification body (RECB) with a scope in marine energy, has signed…

(Credit: SSEN Transmission)

Nexans to Link Orkney Islands with UK Mainland via 220MW Interconnector

Following the capacity reservation agreement signed in November 2023, French cable maker Nexans has signed an agreement with…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Wraps Up Work on Shetland Renewables Interconnector

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT, in close collaboration with SSEN Transmission, has completed the turnkey project…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
Sponsored by:
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news