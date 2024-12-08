 
New Wave Media

December 8, 2024

Increasing Alkalinity Could Counter CO2 Acidity

Photo: Michael Sswat, GEOMAR

Photo: Michael Sswat, GEOMAR

One solution for mitigating increased CO2 levels is to accelerate and enhance the ocean's natural uptake of CO2 by increasing its alkalinity. Ocean alkalinity enhancement mimics the natural process of rock weathering by adding ground rock, or its dissolution products, directly to the seawater.

So far, little is known about the effects of this method on marine life, but a study by the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel has now assessed the impacts of a moderate alkalinity application, showing that the effects on zooplankton are likely minimal and that the food web could remain stable.

The ocean naturally absorbs a quarter to a third of man-made CO2 emissions, but this process also leads to the acidification of seawater. By increasing the alkalinity of seawater through the addition of certain minerals (e.g., carbonates and silicates), the ocean can chemically bind more CO2 without further acidification.

Scientists from Prof. Ulf Riebesell´s group at GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, as part of the European OceanNETs project, conducted an experiment off Gran Canaria, Spain. Over a period of 33 days, the researchers monitored the effects of alkalinization on zooplankton, which plays a key role in transferring energy through the food web up to fish. A range of responses were studied in the zooplankton, from biomass and production to diversity and fatty acids.

The study adopted an approach with moderate perturbations to seawater chemistry: CO₂-equilibrated ocean alkalinity enhancement. With this approach, the alkalized water has already absorbed CO2 intended for carbon dioxide removal before being released to the marine environment.
For their experiment, the scientists used KOSMOS mesocosms (Kiel Off-Shore Mesocosms for Ocean Simulations) - large test tubes that are lowered directly into the seawater, isolating eight cubic meters of the water column.

Overall, they found that the plankton communities remained stable and that the zooplankton largely tolerated the moderate chemical changes.
The scientists recommend further research on the method and across different ecosystems.

The results are published in the journal Science Advances.

Related News

© Negro Elkha / Adobe Stock

What We Need to Know About Telecommunications Cable Protection

This week at Marine Technology News...No subsea telecommunications cable can be guarded all the time.In response to the most…

The AUV DeepLeng navigates autonomously in a frozen lake during field tests in Sweden. Copyright: DFKI

SeaMe Project to Leverage AUVs, AI to 'Stand Watch' in Offshore Wind Farms

In the Sustainable Ecosystem Approach in Monitoring the Marine Environment (SeaMe) project, RWE is collaborating with research…

MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off Mauritius, spilling 1000 tonnes of a new type of marine fuel oil, Image courtesy Curtin University

VLSFO Oil Spill Remnants Haunt Mauritius Mangroves Three Years Later

Three years after bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off Mauritius, spilling 1000 tons of a new type of marine fuel oil…

The CHARM coral farming robot, equipped with its new soft robotic hand, in action at the CHARM facility on Magnetic Island. (Source: CSIRO)

Lending Oceans a Robotic Hand

This week at Marine Technology News...The winners of the 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest were announced this week. The…

Overall Winner of the Teledyne Marine photo contest: Image by Rita Novo, VLIZ - Flanders Marine Institute, taken in the Belgian Part of the North Sea (BPNS), 2023 / Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

... And the Winner is ...

The 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest Winners Teledyne Marine announced the winners of its 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest…

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Sabotage: Two Undersea Cables Cut in Baltic Sea

Two undersea fibre-optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea, including one linking Finland and Germany, were severed…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Far Rockaway Community ‘RISES’ to Occasion
Search Marine Technology Jobs

B2B Online Content Writer / Journalist / Editor (FULLY REMOTE)

● Maritime Reporter & Engineering News

Oiler

● NOAA

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news