Tuesday, November 5, 2024
 
New Wave Media

November 4, 2024

New Industry Alliance Targets Tech Supply for Multi-MW Tidal Energy Projects

(Credit: Proteus Marine Renewables)

(Credit: Proteus Marine Renewables)

SKF, Proteus Marine Renewables, and GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), setting out the framework for a potential alliance to supply tidal turbine generation systems to developers of tidal arrays for commercial tidal stream projects.

An initial focus will be the supply of a minimum 59 MW to Simec Atlantis Energy’s MeyGen at its site in Scotland, the largest tidal stream facility in the world.

The agreement illustrates the intent to collaborate on development, delivery, operations and maintenance, utilizing the partners’ expert capabilities to provide robust operational performance.

As part of the alliance, SKF Marine intends to supply rotating equipment for the tidal generation system, comprising the main powertrain, its integration and assembly.

Proteus Marine Renewables plans to provide system design, final assembly, installation, commissioning, tidal turbine generation speciality components, other offshore services and delivery, while the scope of GE Vernova, Power Conversion, will cover the supply of electrical systems, from generator to grid.

“We believe that ocean energy will play a crucial role in the required future sustainable energy mix. Globally, the EU and UK are at the forefront of technology development to harvest this huge untapped resource and over the past 15 years, our dedicated ocean energy team has partnered with leading wave and tidal energy device developers to create reliable, intelligent and clean rotating equipment solutions from the early design stages.

“We are therefore excited that, in collaboration with Proteus Marine Renewables and GE Vernova, we are now advancing into the industrialisation of tidal energy,” said Martin Johannsmann, Managing Director at SKF Marine.

“Collaborating with the aim to establish an alliance with SKF and GE Vernova is a significant step in the commercialization of tidal energy. Together, we have the capacity to deliver complete power systems using what will be the world’s largest tidal turbines providing a cost-effective and truly sustainable solution.

“The commitment now from MeyGen for us to work towards execution of a £200m+ EPC contract with them shows confidence in our product and the delivery model, which will see us grow our team in Scotland and invest in assembly and manufacturing,” added Drew Blaxland, Chief Executive Officer at Proteus Marine Renewables. 

“MeyGen is the largest tidal stream facility in the world and we are delighted to be working with some of the biggest names in the sector to bring about the next phase of the project. MeyGen has eclipsed all records for the industry and the delivery of a turbine facility in Scotland, delivering hundreds of jobs, demonstrates that tidal is able to deliver real investment when it is backed. We look forward to working with Proteus, GE Vernova and SKF Marine to unlock this exciting opportunity,” noted Graham Reid, CEO of Simec Atlantis Energy, majority owner of MeyGen.

Related News

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC and Prysmian Form Floating Wind Partnership

TechnipFMC and Prysmian have signed a collaboration agreement to further accelerate the global development of floating offshore…

(Credit: Acteon)

Acteon and Applied Fiber to Optimize Mooring Solutions for Oil and Gas, Floating Wind

Acteon, through its moorings and anchors business line, InterMoor, and Applied Fiber have signed a Memorandum of Understanding…

Kaskasi offshore wind farm (Credit: RWE)

RWE to Employ Innovative Ecosystem Monitoring Tech at Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm

RWE has launched the SeaMe project in partnership with leading scientists to gain better understanding of the interactions…

(Credit: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks Concludes Geotechnical Campaign Off Turkey

TDI-Brooks, a U.S.-based marine services company specializing in geotechnical and offshore survey projects, has completed…

(Credit: Beam)

Beam Launches New System to Advance 3D Mapping for Offshore Wind

Beam, a company created by the merger of Rovco and Vaarst, has unveiled SubSLAM X3, a new underwater perception system designed…

AROV2 installing Swift Anchor (Credit: Schottel/Sandra Muequin)

Schottel’s Swift Anchor Tech Could Cut Floating Wind LCoE for 12%, Study Finds

Schottel Marine Technologies has released a report highlighting the potential of its Swift Anchor technology, which found…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USM and NOAA Utilize SeaTrac USV for Offshore Data Collection
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news