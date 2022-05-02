 
New Wave Media

May 2, 2022

Inmarsat's Satellite Services for OceanGate Expeditions' 2022 Titanic Survey Expedition

The wreck of the Titanic lies roughly 400 nautical miles off the coast of St. John’s in the Atlantic Ocean - Credit: Inmarsat

The wreck of the Titanic lies roughly 400 nautical miles off the coast of St. John’s in the Atlantic Ocean - Credit: Inmarsat

OceanGate Expeditions has announced Inmarsat as the satellite service provider for the 2022 Titanic Survey Expedition. 

Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress high-speed satellite service will enable OceanGate Expeditions’ at-sea crew to instantly connect with scientific and operational resources anywhere in the world and to share important findings immediately while enhancing safety for the entire operation. 

Following the tragic loss of life in the sinking of Titanic, the International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) was adopted. Over the years the SOLAS Convention evolved as maritime technologies evolved. Inmarsat (originally International Mobile Satellite Organization) was established in 1979 by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to provide modern wireless communications to maritime vessels and served as a crucial advancement in maritime safety.

In 1992 the IMO, the United Nations agency responsible for ship safety, began the phase-in of a new system called Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS).  Inmarsat became the first satellite operator to meet the stringent requirements of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) for global safety communications. Today it remains the only organization offering the service worldwide.

"The Marconi radio used on the Titanic had a range of only a few hundred nautical miles. Today, the satellite service provided by Inmarsat gives us instant, reliable, global reach. Inmarsat’s services are crucial to our ability to operate safely and efficiently,” says Stockton Rush, President, OceanGate Expeditions.The bow of the Titanic, as seen from the viewport of Titan - Credit: Inmarsat

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Inmarsat for the second year of our multi-disciplinary study of the Titanic, its archaeology, and its marine ecosystem. Inmarsat satellite connectivity will support our extended team’s efforts to understand what the next 110 years hold for the Titanic,” explains Rush.

“It is with great pride that Inmarsat continues to support the important work that OceanGate Expeditions and its team of experts, scientists, maritime archaeologists, and marine biologists are doing to document the wreck of the Titanic for future generations,” says Eric Griffin, Vice President, Offshore Energy & Fish, Inmarsat Maritime.

"Our advanced satellite services save lives and provide connectivity to vessels working in remote and challenging maritime locations around the globe. We’re here to keep mariners safe. Inmarsat was originally created to develop a satellite communications network for protecting lives at sea and we are deeply proud of our safety heritage,” shares Griffin.

The OceanGate Expeditions Titanic Expedition will embark from St. John’s, Newfoundland on June 15. The wreck of the Titanic lies roughly 400 nautical miles off the coast of St. John’s in the Atlantic Ocean. The port is the closest major port to the location of the wreck of the Titanic.
 

Related News

Meet the MOWU: Mobile Offshore Wind Units that are aiming to help the offshore drilling business decarbonize. Source: Odfjell Oceanwind

Odfjell Oceanwind aims to Help Decarbonize Offshore Drilling with Floating Wind

A look inside Odfjell Oceanwind, a Norwegian start-up that plans to decarbonize the offshore drilling industry by using giant floating wind turbines…

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Secures 'Significant' iEPCI Deal with Wintershall in Norway

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has said it has won a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and…

Reach Remote - Credit: Reach Subsea

Offshore Power Bank: Reach Subsea Orders 'Reach Remote' USVs

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has signed a contract with Kongsberg Maritime for the construction of the…

Car Wrecks Surveyed with Legacy Side-Scan (top) vs Kraken’s LW-SAS (bottom) - ©Kraken Robotics

Kraken's Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract with Royal Canadian Navy Deemed 'Success'

Canadian marine robotics company Kraken Robotics Inc. has successfully completed a Robotics as a Service (RaaS) contract with the Royal Canadian Navy…

Credit: Advanced Navigation

"All-in-one surveying crew ": Advanced Navigation Launches AUV Hydrus

Advanced Navigation, an AI navigation and robotics systems manufacturer, has an autonomous underwater vehicle Hydrus, which is so small…

(Photo: OSIL)

OSIL Debuts New Marine Snow Catcher

Global marine systems manufacturers Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) has unveiled a new addition to its Marine Snow…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Elmeridge Cables Limited

Elmeridge Cables design, manufacture and supply specialist, bespoke cables worldwide, for many applications, to our customers' exact specifications. These include umbilical cables, high-strength tow cables, ships' wiring cables including for radar and navigation systems…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Remove or reuse? Corals on oil platforms could kick-start the deep-sea ecosystem

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Steward

● NOAA

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

ETO

● ASM Maritime
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news