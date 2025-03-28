 
March 28, 2025

Inside the Britannic: Uncovering Wreck of Titanic's Sister Ship

Inside the Britannic, a new book by Simon Mills, is the sum of decades of work covering every inch of the shipwreck. Credit: Bloomsbury Publishing

The Olympic Class ships were intended to be the greatest liners to ever sail the oceans, but the Britannic sank only four years after her sister ship the Titanic. While the wreck of the Titanic is two miles below the surface and rapidly deteriorating, the Britannic is much more accessible (only 400 ft down) and remains largely intact.

Simon Mills bought the wreck of the Britannic in 1996 and has spent more time exploring it than anyone else. Inside the Britannic is the sum of decades of work covering every inch of the shipwreck as he searches for answers to century-old questions, and discovers new mysteries to solve.

Simon takes a forensic approach, but this book is more than just the autopsy report of a ship - it is an exploration supported by never-before-seen pictures from inside the wreck, archival blueprints and original technical schematics of specific areas, and specially recreated digital images of how the ship would have looked. 

The Britannic may have been lost over a century ago, but Simon Mills' new book , to be released in May 2025, gives an unparalleled access to rediscover the ship.

