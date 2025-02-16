Sunday, February 16, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 16, 2025

Integrated Data System for Coral Reefs Enables AI Analysis

Source: University of South Australia (YouTube)

Source: University of South Australia (YouTube)

Researchers at the University of South Australia are designing a global real-time monitoring system to help save the world’s coral reefs from further decline, primarily due to bleaching caused by global warming.

Coral reefs worldwide are dying at an alarming rate, with 75% of reefs experiencing bleaching-level heat stress in the past two years.

The World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef (GBR) has been decimated by severe bleaching events since 2016, exacerbated by ongoing crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks and coastal development.

A collaborative project led by the University of South Australia, with input from Queensland and Victorian researchers, is integrating remote sensing technologies with machine learning, AI and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to monitor and hopefully stall the damage.

A multimodal platform will distil all research data relating to coral reefs, including underwater videos and photographs, satellite images, text files and time-sensor readings, onto a central dashboard for real-time global monitoring.

Lead researcher Dr Abdullahi Chowdhury says that a single centralised model will integrate all factors affecting coral reefs and provide environmental scientists with real-time predictions.

“At the moment we have separate models that analyse substantial data on reef health – including bleaching levels, disease incidence, juvenile coral density and reef fish abundance – but these data sets are not integrated, and they exist in silos,” Chowdhury says.

“Consequently, it is challenging to see the ‘big picture’ of reef health or to conduct large scale, real-time analyses.”

The researchers say an integrated system will track bleaching severity and trends over time; monitor crown-of-thorns starfish populations and predation risks; detect disease outbreaks and juvenile coral levels; and assess reef fish abundance, diversity, length, and biomass.

“By centralising all this data in real time, we can generate predictive models that will help conservation efforts, enabling earlier intervention,” according to Central Queensland University PhD candidate Musfera Jahan.

Coral reefs make up just 1% of the world’s ocean area but they host 25% of all marine life.

The technology will bring together datasets from organisations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), the Hawaii Undersea Research Laboratory (HURL) and Australia’s CSIRO.

The study has been published in the journal Electronics.

Related News

Sensor development at NOC Photo_ Credit NOC

£4M Investment to Enhance Marine Robotics Research Capabilities

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has been awarded £4 million to bring next-generation sensing capabilities to…

Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine Secures Framework Agreement with Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV)

Teledyne Gavia announced the signature of a multi-year Framework Agreement to deliver and support GAVIA Autonomous Underwater…

playa_San_Agutin_Photo_ Courtesy_Eyesea

Eyesea and SalmonChile Successfully Complete Patagonia Coastal Waste Monitoring Pilot Using Satellite Spectrometry

Eyesea, in partnership with environmental consultancy Paz Recycling, has concluded a pilot program to monitor and manage…

Image courtesy NOC

Research Vessel Discovery and "The Night of Monster Waves"

On the night of February 8, 2000, the crew of the British research vessel, Royal Research Ship (RRS) Discovery, were braced…

Image courtesy Glosten

Shipbuilding RFP Issued to Build Hydrogen-Hybrid Research Vessel

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography issued a request for proposals (RFP) to select a shipyard for the final…

Source: Latvian Government

Another Baltic Undersea Cable Damaged

An undersea fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden was damaged on Sunday, likely as a result of external influence, Latvia said…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Revolutionizing Liquid Sampling: Meet the Cost-Efficient Liquid Sampler
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news