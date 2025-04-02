 
RBR Integrates Hydromea's Optical Modem into Its Loggers

RBR Ltd (RBR) announced the integration of Hydromea's LUMA™ FLEX optical modem into its range of standard loggers. Credit: Hydromea

RBR Ltd (RBR), a provider of oceanographic instrumentation, announced the integration of Hydromea's LUMA™ FLEX optical modem into its range of standard loggers. This partnership enables the wireless transmission of oceanographic data from subsea environments.

The integration of LUMA™ FLEX technology into RBR's instruments empowers users to collect large volumes of data wirelessly using AUVs and ROVs, supporting the rapidly expanding ocean economy.

To showcase this innovative integration, Hydromea will host a dock demo at Ocean Business in Southampton (April 8-10, 2025), offering attendees a firsthand look at the capabilities of the LUMA™ FLEX-enabled RBRconcerto3 CTD, wirelessly transmitting conductivity, temperature and depth data from Southampton dock. The demo will run daily throughout the event, providing an opportunity for industry professionals to experience live subsea data collection from a submerged sensor with data harvested wirelessly by Hydromea’s EXRAY™ ROV.

