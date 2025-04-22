CSignum Secures £6M to Advance Underwater Wireless Networks

CSignum, a provider of wireless technology extending IoT communications beneath the surface, has completed a £6 million Series A funding round. The investment will accelerate growth of its EM-2 family of products which are transforming the way critical wireless sensor data is transmitted from submerged environments to networks above.

The funding round was led by Archangels, Par Equity, and Scottish Enterprise with additional investment from British Business Investment (BBI), Raptor Group, Deep Future, SeaAhead’s Blue Angel Network, and notable individual US investors.

This new investment enables CSignum to expand its global presence, accelerate product development and address the growing demand for reliable, real-time data transmission for underwater and underground applications.

CSignum’s EM-2 solutions are capable of reliably transmitting data via patented electromagnetic field signalling (EMFS) through environments including water, ice, soil, rock and concrete to networks above the surface—an ability no other wireless method has successfully achieved to date. Key applications for EM-2 systems include water quality and environmental monitoring, wireless under-ship monitoring, and security applications for critical underwater infrastructure such as offshore wind turbines and oil and gas platforms.

The company also offers CSignum Cloud, providing data services to complement its wireless systems. The company’s dashboard and analytics are successfully deployed on several river water quality monitoring projects.

The underwater communications market is expected to double in size from $5.1B in 2024 to $10.2B by 2032.

The funding will be directed toward expanding the company’s engineering team, advancing its product portfolio and strengthening its market presence to meet the increasing demands for efficient, real-time monitoring solutions.