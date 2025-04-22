 
New Wave Media

April 22, 2025

CSignum Secures £6M to Advance Underwater Wireless Networks

CSignum, a provider of wireless technology extending IoT communications beneath the surface, has completed a £6 million Series A funding round. The investment will accelerate growth of its EM-2 family of products which are transforming the way critical wireless sensor data is transmitted from submerged environments to networks above. 

The funding round was led by Archangels, Par Equity, and Scottish Enterprise with additional investment from British Business Investment (BBI), Raptor Group, Deep Future, SeaAhead’s Blue Angel Network, and notable individual US investors. 

This new investment enables CSignum to expand its global presence, accelerate product development and address the growing demand for reliable, real-time data transmission for underwater and underground applications.

CSignum’s EM-2 solutions are capable of reliably transmitting data via patented electromagnetic field signalling (EMFS) through environments including water, ice, soil, rock and concrete to networks above the surface—an ability no other wireless method has successfully achieved to date. Key applications for EM-2 systems include water quality and environmental monitoring, wireless under-ship monitoring, and security applications for critical underwater infrastructure such as offshore wind turbines and oil and gas platforms. 

The company also offers CSignum Cloud, providing data services to complement its wireless systems. The company’s dashboard and analytics are successfully deployed on several river water quality monitoring projects. 

The underwater communications market is expected to double in size from $5.1B in 2024 to $10.2B by 2032.

The funding will be directed toward expanding the company’s engineering team, advancing its product portfolio and strengthening its market presence to meet the increasing demands for efficient, real-time monitoring solutions.

Related News

Snakehead is a modular, reconfigurable, multi-mission underwater vehicle deployed from submarine large ocean interfaces, with a government-owned architecture, mission autonomy and vehicle software. Photo by Richard Allen, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

Navy Signals Need for New Large AUV Class

The Defense Innovation Unit of the Pentagon has issued a call under the Project Description "CAMP – Combat Autonomous Maritime…

Sercel has launched the WiNG DFU-3C, a three-component version of its field-proven WiNG land seismic nodal solution. Credit: Sercel

Sercel Launches DFU-3C Node, Extending WiNG Range

Sercel has launched the WiNG DFU-3C, a three-component version of its field-proven WiNG land seismic nodal solution. The…

Fugro and Spoor have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a new bird-monitoring solution for offshore renewable energy projects. Credit: Fugro and Spoor

Fugro and Spoor Create AI Bird-Monitoring Solution for Offshore Wind Farms

Fugro and Spoor, a software company that helps renewable energy projects reduce their environmental impact, have signed a…

Boxfish Robotics announced the launch of their first generation of fully autonomous tetherless hovering Boxfish AUV. Credit: Boxfish Robotics

Boxfish Robotics: Autonomous Hovering AUV for Marine Research

Boxfish Robotics announced the launch of their first generation of fully autonomous tetherless hovering Boxfish AUV (Hovering…

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. announced it has upgraded its video recording solutions, optimizing the survey and inspection of subsea assets. Credit: FET

FET: Software Upgrade for Enhanced Subsea Video Recording

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. announced it has upgraded its video recording solutions, optimizing the survey and inspection of subsea assets.

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira's (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 USV. Credit: Exhail

Exail Announces Sale of USV to Oceanic Observatory of Madeira

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV)…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mother of Monster Waves, a Quarter Century Later
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news