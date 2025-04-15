Sea Vorian Expands SEA360 Fleet with Teledyne Gavia AUV

Teledyne Marine announced the purchase and delivery of a Gavia Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) to one of the subsidiaries of the Sea Vorian group, SEA360, located in Caudan, France. With this investment, SEA360 will be able to provide geophysical surveys, cable and subsea infrastructure inspection, environmental studies and become a European provider for underwater data collection and analysis.

The newly acquired Teledyne Gavia AUV is equipped with advanced technologies, including the EdgeTech 2205 sonar, with bathymetric and gap-filling module, EXail PHINS C3 Inertial Navigation System (INS), and USBL modules. These technologies will enable Sea360 to perform geophysical survey missions, underwater inspections, and environmental monitoring at depths of up to 1,000 meters.

This acquisition aligns with Sea Vorian’s goal to establish SEA360 as a leading name in European commercial undersea surveying services. By integrating autonomous systems, SEA360 is advancing unmanned technologies in the ocean surveying and inspection market.

With a strong expertise in marine data collection and analysis, SEA360 provides high-quality marine data services through autonomous underwater technologies as well as conventional survey means. Its vision is to reinvent ocean surveying and inspection using the latest autonomous and sensor technologies, pursuing accuracy, efficiency, flexibility and low carbon emissions.