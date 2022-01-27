 
New Wave Media

January 27, 2022

Intelatus: The long-tenured, New Name in Market Intel & Planning

© makibestphoto / Adobe Stock

© makibestphoto / Adobe Stock

Intelatus Global Partners is a new name in energy, marine and industrial market analysis and strategic planning, a ‘new name’ with nearly 50 years of experience and proven results.

Founded by the merger of International Maritime Associates (IMA) and World Energy Reports (WER), Intelatus is a firm of business consultants with unique experience of nearly five decades across the entire maritime supply chain, producing multi-client analytical studies for sectors including offshore oil and gas, renewables and the energy transition, ports and terminals, transport and logistics, shipbuilding and ship repair, engineering and construction, manufacturing and financial institutions.

"Intelatus Global Partners integrates the consulting capability of IMA with the databases and industry studies of WER, increasing our ability to broaden and deepen the market analysis and business strategy support that we have been providing to clients for more than 40 years," said Jim McCaul, Managing Partner, Intelatus.

“We are in a world that is in transition. We support businesses through the entire maritime supply chain to decode and navigate the transition by providing objective market information, strategic planning and strategy implementation support,” said Philip Lewis, Director of Research, Intelatus.

Intelligence
Intelatus has a large and growing base of existing multi-client analytical studies with proprietary databases, including:

  • Floating Oil & Gas Production – Intelatus has been active tracking and forecasting business conditions in the global floating production sector since the mid-1990s, centered on a detailed proprietary database on floating production systems and projects.
  • Floating Liquefaction & Regasification – Intelatus has produced market reports and maintains a proprietary online database of global floating natural gas liquefaction and regasification units.
  • Offshore Wind Power – Intelatus maintains a detailed database of global offshore wind projects at all stages of the planning cycle, with several multi-client studies completed.
  • Wind Turbine Installation Vessels – Intelatus prepared a multi-client study of future global requirements for WTIVs to support the future development of offshore wind projects.
  • Floating Nuclear Power Plants – In the growing area of energy transition, Intelatus is launching a new multi-client product addressing the emerging market for floating nuclear power plants.

Consulting
To help your organization sort vast amounts of data and convert it into a tailored actionable plan for your business planning, Intelatus offers custom solutions. Recent assignments include:

  • Decarbonization: An assessment of the strategy and plans of European shipping companies to reduce CO2 emissions by switching to non-fossil fuel and investing in energy saving technology
  • COVID: A detailed analysis for an Asian client of the strategy and actions of companies in the U.S. energy sector to mitigate the impact of the abrupt virus-driven market downturn
  • Offshore Wind: Overview of the market dynamics and supply and demand drivers for the U.S. offshore wind crew transfer vessel segment for a U.S. financial institution
  • Middle East: Analysis of current and future market conditions in the Middle East offshore support vessel sector
  • Floating Production: A study of the options for installing a floating storage vessel (FSO) on a shallow water gas field offshore Nigeria for a European oil major.

Headquartered in New York, Intelatus maintains operations in Washington, Florida, the U.K. and Singapore.

Jim McCaul, Managing Partner, has extensive market analysis and strategic planning experience in the maritime and offshore oil and gas sectors, having managed more than 400 consulting assignments in more than 40 countries. McCaul has a PhD in economics from the University of Maryland, an MS in business administration from Pennsylvania State University and a BS in marine science from the State University of New York Maritime College. He also has a professional mariner's license from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Philip Lewis, Director of Research, has extensive market analysis, strategic planning and business management experience in the maritime, offshore oil and gas, and energy transition sectors. Lewis has degrees in business administration from the NEOMA Business School and Middlesex University. Prior to joining Intelatus, Philip accumulated 30 years of corporate and commercial management and strategic planning experience in senior leadership team and Board positions, managing teams across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America, within leading companies in the offshore marine, shipping and heavy engineering space.

Related News

Sellafield nuclear waste ponds - a sixth Seaeye Tiger-N joins a fleet of nuclear-environment enabled Seaeye Tiger-Ns, deployed to remove radioactive material to long-term storage. Photo courtesy Saab Seaeye

Tiger "Goes Nuclear"

Built to survive in nuclear storage ponds, a sixth Saab Seaeye Tiger-N robot has been ordered for the Sellafield nuclear…

Transocean's Offshore Drilling Rig to Drill Carbon Injection Well in Norway

Offshore oil and gas drilling firm Transocean said Tuesday that one of its drilling rigs would later this year be used for…

Image courtesy EIVA

NEW PRODUCT: EIVA Debuts Entry-level Hydrographic Survey Software

EIVA’s new software variant NaviSuite Kuda Core provides advanced hydrographic survey software capabilities at an entry-level price.

From left: Bernt Rogne, Sverre Olav Farstad and Øystein Tvedt. By: Morten Hjertø/Tau Tech; Copyright: Tau Tech

Tau Tech Raises $34.4m for Sustainable Seabed-Harvesting Tech

Through a five-year research project, Norway's Tau Tech has developed a technology that reportedly enables sustainable seafood…

Seismic streamers - Credit: DedMityay/AdobeStock

Shell Seismic Survey Approval Complied with Rules, S.Africa Minister Says

Shell's plan for seismic testing on South Africa's Wild Coast, which critics say threatens dolphins, seals, whales, penguins and other rare sea life…

Credit: Oceaneering/Youtube (Screenshot)

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

No year is the same without the annual corporate festive YouTube videos. And while the pandemic is yet again trying to do…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Association of Diving Contractors

The Association represents diving contractors who are involved with inland or inshore diving operations in the UK and Ireland.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

NOC: Advancing Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Director of Supply Chain Management / Directeur de la gestion de la chaîne d’approvisionnement

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news