Intelatus: The long-tenured, New Name in Market Intel & Planning

Intelatus Global Partners is a new name in energy, marine and industrial market analysis and strategic planning, a ‘new name’ with nearly 50 years of experience and proven results.

Founded by the merger of International Maritime Associates (IMA) and World Energy Reports (WER), Intelatus is a firm of business consultants with unique experience of nearly five decades across the entire maritime supply chain, producing multi-client analytical studies for sectors including offshore oil and gas, renewables and the energy transition, ports and terminals, transport and logistics, shipbuilding and ship repair, engineering and construction, manufacturing and financial institutions.

"Intelatus Global Partners integrates the consulting capability of IMA with the databases and industry studies of WER, increasing our ability to broaden and deepen the market analysis and business strategy support that we have been providing to clients for more than 40 years," said Jim McCaul, Managing Partner, Intelatus.

“We are in a world that is in transition. We support businesses through the entire maritime supply chain to decode and navigate the transition by providing objective market information, strategic planning and strategy implementation support,” said Philip Lewis, Director of Research, Intelatus.

Intelligence

Intelatus has a large and growing base of existing multi-client analytical studies with proprietary databases, including:

Floating Oil & Gas Production – Intelatus has been active tracking and forecasting business conditions in the global floating production sector since the mid-1990s, centered on a detailed proprietary database on floating production systems and projects.

Floating Liquefaction & Regasification – Intelatus has produced market reports and maintains a proprietary online database of global floating natural gas liquefaction and regasification units.

Offshore Wind Power – Intelatus maintains a detailed database of global offshore wind projects at all stages of the planning cycle, with several multi-client studies completed.

Wind Turbine Installation Vessels – Intelatus prepared a multi-client study of future global requirements for WTIVs to support the future development of offshore wind projects.

Floating Nuclear Power Plants – In the growing area of energy transition, Intelatus is launching a new multi-client product addressing the emerging market for floating nuclear power plants.

Consulting

To help your organization sort vast amounts of data and convert it into a tailored actionable plan for your business planning, Intelatus offers custom solutions. Recent assignments include:

Decarbonization: An assessment of the strategy and plans of European shipping companies to reduce CO2 emissions by switching to non-fossil fuel and investing in energy saving technology

COVID: A detailed analysis for an Asian client of the strategy and actions of companies in the U.S. energy sector to mitigate the impact of the abrupt virus-driven market downturn

Offshore Wind: Overview of the market dynamics and supply and demand drivers for the U.S. offshore wind crew transfer vessel segment for a U.S. financial institution

Middle East: Analysis of current and future market conditions in the Middle East offshore support vessel sector

Floating Production: A study of the options for installing a floating storage vessel (FSO) on a shallow water gas field offshore Nigeria for a European oil major.

Headquartered in New York, Intelatus maintains operations in Washington, Florida, the U.K. and Singapore.

Jim McCaul, Managing Partner, has extensive market analysis and strategic planning experience in the maritime and offshore oil and gas sectors, having managed more than 400 consulting assignments in more than 40 countries. McCaul has a PhD in economics from the University of Maryland, an MS in business administration from Pennsylvania State University and a BS in marine science from the State University of New York Maritime College. He also has a professional mariner's license from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Philip Lewis, Director of Research, has extensive market analysis, strategic planning and business management experience in the maritime, offshore oil and gas, and energy transition sectors. Lewis has degrees in business administration from the NEOMA Business School and Middlesex University. Prior to joining Intelatus, Philip accumulated 30 years of corporate and commercial management and strategic planning experience in senior leadership team and Board positions, managing teams across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America, within leading companies in the offshore marine, shipping and heavy engineering space.