July 18, 2024

InterMoor Delivers Mooring Piles for LLOG’s Salamanca FPU

Acteon’s InterMoor has completed the construction of 12 mooring piles for the Salamanca floating production unit (FPU) located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and operated by LLOG Exploration.

The 12 piles, built with over 2,000 tons of steel, are 80’ long and 16’ OD, weighing over 150 tons each.

InterMoor provided the design of the piles from their engineering office in Houston, as well as the steel procurement and fabrication of the piles at its Louisiana facility.

LLOG Exploration Offshore will use the Salamanca floater to develop the Leon and Castile subsea developments in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The oil and gas company in May 2022, announced the planned deployment of the Salamanca floating production facility to develop the two offshore discoveries in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

It said at the time that the Salamanca is comprised of a ‘uniquely’ designed FPU that will be created from the refurbishment of a former Gulf of Mexico production facility that was previously decommissioned.

The subsea development will consist of two pipeline systems for the Leon field, located in Keathley Canyon 686, and one pipeline system for the Castile field, located in Keathley Canyon 736. The infield pipelines will produce and flow from wellsite PLETs to the Salamanca floating production facility (FPS).

