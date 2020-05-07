COVE Internship Project Begins Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

The Center for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) has announced the Internship Pilot Program is proceeding on time. The project has been revamped to be delivered using virtual means which allows the interns to help the participating companies transition through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ten participants from various interdisciplinary studies are working on projects for DeepSense, Precise Design, Pisces RPM, and IGNITE. With the workforce moving to social distancing norms, the interns are working with these companies across Nova Scotia virtually.

The interns are completing, or have completed, their studies at Acadia University, Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) and the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD). Their backgrounds range from a Senior Ship’s Officer with a diploma in business administration, electronics technician, environmental engineering, computer science, mechanical engineering, interdisciplinary design, and electronic commerce.

IBM and Accenture have donated their time and resources in a week-long orientation course for the interns prior to the project start date allowing the interns to hit the ground running on their first day. The interns will be engaged in project-based Working Integrated Learning (WIL) by virtual means, a new reality in the current workplace.

Funding for the Internship Program has been provided by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) and the Department of Labor and Advanced Education (LAE). Both partners are interested in providing the entrepreneurs of the future the opportunity to apply their education in actual industry settings and as a result building the pipeline for future ocean tech companies in Nova Scotia.

“This is a terrific opportunity for the interns to develop awareness of, and exposure to the broad range of careers available to them in the marine industry and the blue economy. Similarly, this is a terrific opportunity for ocean tech employers to have access to young, diverse talent,” said Dr. Sherry Scully, Executive Director of COVE Workforce Initiative