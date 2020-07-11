 
New Wave Media

July 11, 2020

PML: Invasive Seaweed Finds New Role as Coastal Cleanup Hero

The process of hydrothermal liquefaction, a method of converting seaweed into useful products including fertilisers, biofuels, and stock chemicals. © Amy Pilsbury, PhycoMExUK

The process of hydrothermal liquefaction, a method of converting seaweed into useful products including fertilisers, biofuels, and stock chemicals. © Amy Pilsbury, PhycoMExUK

A research team, led by the University of Exeter and the University of Bath, has developed a cheap and simple way of creating biofuel and fertilizer from seaweed, aiding in its cleanup and the removal of plastic from tourist beaches in the Caribbean and Central America.

The study, recently published in the Journal of Chemical Technology and Biotechnology, aims to remove invasive seaweed, like Sargassum, which is costly to cleanup and deters tourists, while also producing biofuel in a sustainable way. Professor Mike Allen of the University of Exeter and Plymouth Marine Lab explained the need for an economically and environmentally viable method: “Processing marine biomass like seaweed usually requires removing it from the saltwater, washing it in fresh water and drying it. The costs of these processes can be prohibitively high.”

As a solution, the team devised a process that, using acidic and basic catalysts, releases sugars that can be fed to a yeast that produces a palm oil substitute. This method also prepares the residual seaweed for the next stage of processing, called hydrothermal liquefaction. The organic material is subjected to high temperature and pressure, turning the seaweed into bio-oil that can be processed further into fuels and high-quality, low-cost fertiliser. “For the first time this study demonstrates that, rather than a hindrance, the presence of saltwater can be helpful,” noted Ed Jones of the University of Bath and lead author on the paper.

Additional implications include plastic conversion, an idea inspired by Allen’s children as they helped to collect samples; any plastic found on the beaches will be converted alongside the seaweed.

Email

Related News

Fishing nets and debris being removed from the North Pacific Gyre by the crew of S/V KWAI. © Ocean Voyages Institute

OVI: 103 Tons of Garbage Removed From North Pacific Gyre

Ocean Voyages Institute’s marine plastic recovery vessel, S/V KWAI, docked at the port of Honolulu at the end of June after…

The JALBTCX team standing with COL. Thomas Asbery, Former District Commander, New York District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (far right), in front of their aircraft, at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York. Credit: USACE.

Army Corps' Data Driven to Improve Coastal Projects

In a hotel conference room on Long Island, New York, a team of experts are processing data and information on computers.

Norbit Release ‘Winghead’ Multibeam Sonar

Norbit Subsea released Winghead, the latest addition to the Norbit family of multibeam sonars.The Winghead is a true 1024…

Photo: Thales Australia

For the Royal Australian Navy, Technological Leap Starts Small

Driven by the need to organically protect maritime Task Groups from the threat of sea mines, the Royal Australian Navy is…

(Photo: Ørsted)

New Report Outlines Big Potential for Offshore Wind

Offshore wind currently represents just a small piece of the world’s energy supply. But that’s changing faster than ever…

© Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

A New Role for Service Providers Amidst Energy Upheaval

In today’s energy industry, things are moving fast. The upheaval brought about by COVID-19 and exacerbated by the Russia…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Khurram Engineering Co.

Khurram Engineering Co. was established in year 2002 and today we are an established organization engaged in research and development work. We can offer complete ICCP Systems for Commercial and Naval vessels and marine structures like berths and piers. We can also…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news