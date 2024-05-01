 
May 1, 2024

SMD Invests £300K in Clean Energy

Subsea engineering and technology company SMD reports it has spent more than £300,000 this year to make environmental improvements to its Wallsend, U.K. headquarters.

The firm, which plans to achieve its ISO 14001 environmental standard certification by the end of the year, said its recent sustainable infrastructure improvements include the installation of solar panels on top of its head office, a complete transition to LED lighting across all sites, and the launch of a company-wide electric car leasing program, with seven on-site charging points.

“As a forward-thinking and responsible company, we pride ourselves on improving the world we live in,” said Richard Bray, the SMD operations director who is leading the initiative.

“Much of our underwater technology has been designed to facilitate the clean energy transition, making offshore renewable energy a safer, more financially viable option for companies across the globe. It is not only a no-brainer to improve our on-land operations, but also a huge milestone to adopt our sustainable approach for our North East base.

“I am delighted to say that our long-term investment has already yielded tangible benefits; our new LED lighting uses 90% less energy than previous fixtures, our solar panels are meeting 70% of our energy consumption needs, and our site-wide recycling points are diverting more of our waste away from landfills, minimizing our carbon footprint.

With SMD continually expanding its North East presence, it plans to maintain this sustainable approach across all new premises.

SMD chair, Mike Jones, said, “As part of our business growth strategy, our dedication to expansion is matched by our commitment to environmental stewardship.

“Our pursuit of the ISO 14001 certification represents our desire to implement sustainable practices at every level of our operations and have a measurably better impact on the planet.

“We are proud to further our environmental agenda while engineering the technology necessary for our clients to do the same.”

