DNV GL Issues Guidance for Subsea Welding

A new recommended practice (RP) to standardize operator requirements for welding and inspection of subsea equipment has been published by DNV GL.

DNVGL-RP-B204 “Welding of subsea production system equipment” provides harmonized operator requirements and that will ensure consistency in the fabrication of subsea pressure retaining equipment such as wellheads, Xmas trees, manifolds and jumpers.

The RP has been published following a joint industry partnership (JIP), initiated by DNV GL in February 2017. The JIP involving 12 operators, contractors and fabricators addressed supply chain uncertainty and high costs related to qualifying welding activities.

DNVGL-RP-B204 complements the launch of DNVGL-RP-F303 which provides a detailed specification for subsea pumping systems and complements existing industry standards.