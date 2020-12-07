 
New Wave Media

December 7, 2020

STR adds iXblue new Gaps M5 USBL system to its rental pool

Image: iXblue

Image: iXblue

iXblue new Gaps M5, has been selected by global rental company Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) to offer USBL solutions to their customers. 

Latest addition in iXblue’s USBL product range, Gaps M5 is a compact, export-free and omnidirectional USBL system that offers accurate location, positioning and tracking of subsea assets. It integrates an Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) for stable heading roll and pitch compensation and a true north reference. Smaller, lighter and easy to install, Gaps M5 is a ready-to-use and calibration-free system that offers an accuracy better than 0.5% up to 995m operating range. The USBL system is extremely efficient in shallow water and horizontal conditions and is suitable for any tracking operations, from diver- to multiple subsea assets- or inspection ROV- tracking.

