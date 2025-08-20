Thursday, August 21, 2025
 
James Bellingham Introduces New Book on How Marine Robots Shape Our Future

© James Bellingham

© James Bellingham

Marine technologies expert James Bellingham introduces readers to the compelling world of contemporary undersea exploration, and the vital role autonomous robots play across commercial, military, and academic fields in his and Claudia Geib's new book.

In How Are Marine Robots Shaping Our Future? James Bellingham draws on decades of expeditions from the Arctic to the Antarctic to reveal how autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are changing how humans explore and work in the ocean. These robots endure crushing pressures, freezing waters, and total darkness—collecting data vital for climate science, offshore energy, aquaculture, archaeology, and more.

And the story doesn’t end on Earth. Many of the same technologies being perfected in our seas will one day explore ocean worlds beyond our planet—including Jupiter’s moon Europa and Saturn’s moon Enceladus—places where liquid water lies beneath thick ice and where conditions may be right for extraterrestrial life. Finding life in these alien oceans would be one of the most profound discoveries in human history, changing how we see ourselves in the universe.

From enduring fierce storms off Antarctica to developing robots that “think” and navigate on their own, Bellingham shares the inside story of working at the intersection of:

  • Scientific discovery—expanding our knowledge of oceans on Earth and beyond;
  • Cutting-edge technology—designing self-reliant machines for extreme environments; and
  • Societal choice—balancing the benefits of ocean technology with environmental, ethical, and economic considerations. 

As marine robots extend our reach, they also raise profound questions: How will this technology shape industries, conservation, and even our concept of exploration? And what responsibilities come with the ability to explore—and possibly alter—worlds far from home?

