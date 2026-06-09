 
New Wave Media

June 9, 2026

H2DO Kicks Off North Sea Green Hydrogen Feasibility Study

(Credit: H2DO)

(Credit: H2DO)

Hydrogen of Dutch Origin (H2DO) and its partners have launched a feasibility and concept study for a 30-50 MW offshore green hydrogen project in the Dutch North Sea, aimed at demonstrating how offshore hydrogen production could support the expansion of offshore wind capacity while reducing pressure on onshore infrastructure.

The study, funded under the Dutch Topsector Energie (TSE) program, will evaluate the development of an offshore hydrogen production facility connected to shore by pipeline.

The project seeks to convert electricity generated by offshore wind farms into green hydrogen at sea, helping to alleviate grid congestion and reducing the need for additional electricity transmission infrastructure. The concept is also intended to lower pressure on scarce onshore land and freshwater resources required for electrolysis.

The study's objective is to deliver a FEED-entry-ready concept design for an offshore hydrogen installation with a capacity of 30-50 MW, including hydrogen export infrastructure, while assessing technical, commercial, regulatory and permitting requirements.

Partners will also evaluate compliance with European renewable fuel standards, spatial planning considerations in the North Sea, commercial structures for hydrogen sales and the comparative economics of offshore hydrogen production versus onshore hydrogen facilities supported by high-voltage direct current transmission systems.

The consortium includes H2sea, Haskoning, TCI Risk Management and ECHT Regie in Transitie, with support from Smulders HSM and other participants involved in the offshore hydrogen value chain.

The partners said the project aims to mature the concept to a level that would allow progression to the next development phase and preparation for a demonstration project targeted to become operational in 2031.

“It’s great to see that all core partners in this study are now on board. This study is a concrete step to make the ambitions of the Hamburg Declaration real at midsized scale: unlocking more offshore wind, reducing spatial and water pressure on land, and building a resilient, European hydrogen value chain,” said Patrice Hijsterborg, managing partner at H2DO.

The project is aligned with the objectives of the Hamburg Declaration, which promotes offshore hydrogen production as a means of supporting offshore renewable energy growth and strengthening Europe's energy security.

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