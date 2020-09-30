 
New Wave Media

September 30, 2020

MIND Tech, Klein Complete Naval Exercise

Klein partnered with Seafloor Systems, Inc. to integrate the Klein MAX View 600 gap-filling side scan sonar system with their large-format, wave adaptive HydroCat-180 USV. Photo courtesy MIND Technology

Klein partnered with Seafloor Systems, Inc. to integrate the Klein MAX View 600 gap-filling side scan sonar system with their large-format, wave adaptive HydroCat-180 USV. Photo courtesy MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) and its Klein Marine Systems subsidiary completed a live Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) in a collaborative effort with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD); Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) and in coordination with the Naval Oceanographic Office's Fleet Survey Team (FST), at NSWC PCD.

Klein and a group from NSWC Panama City partnered to integrate the Klein UUV 600 and µMAX technologies into its Iver3 vehicle.  In addition, Klein partnered with Seafloor Systems, Inc. to integrate the Klein MAX View 600 gap-filling side scan sonar system with their large-format, wave adaptive HydroCat-180 USV.  The HC-180 has been integrated with a winch and Towfish Launch & Recovery System (T-LARS) designed and tested by Seafloor Systems.  The USV is designed to be deployed by boat or from shore and be remotely piloted or programmed to conduct a pre-planned mission.  

The MAX View towfish was remotely deployed and recovered and the sonar data was sent back in real-time to either the mother ship or shoreside via a radio data link.

"The main benefits of ANTX are two-fold, the government gains first-hand interaction with emerging technology and the innovation providers gain warfighter feedback and insight on how to better work with government," said Todd Holland, director, mine warfare prototyping at NSWC PCD. 

Despite COVID-19 limitations and numerous planning challenges caused by Hurricanes Laura and Marco, the collaborative team succeeded in conducting a live ANTX event.  Participants travelled across the country to both Gulfport, Mississippi and Panama City, Florida to assess the operational and technical capabilities of emerging technology innovations. Photo: MIND Technology.


Email

Related News

Ocean Startup Challenge Awards 14 Companies $25K Each

The first-ever Ocean Startup Challenge has awarded 14 startup companies with $25,000 each to help the companies advance their…

“Environmental’ limits are available which are aimed at reducing underwater noise emissions without imposing onerous design limitations and the need to put damping on every panel, stiffener & dinner plate.” Jesse Spence, President, NCE

Mitigating Underwater Noise

Noise Control Engineering, LLC (NCE) recently completed an underwater radiated noise study for Washington State Ferries (WSF)…

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and HII Executive Vice President and President, HII Technical Solutions Andy Green break ground on HII’s Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence. (Photo: HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Building Unmanned Systems Hub

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is building a new hub for unmanned systems prototyping, production and testing to meet…

Scientists Arjuna Balasuriya (bottom right) and Camille Monnier (top right) along with staff from Teledyne Marine wait after deploying AutoTRap Onboard™ for an ANTX mine hunting test. Source: Teledyne

AUV Case Study: Marine Roboticists are Turning AUV Sight into Perception

In 2018, marine robotics scientist Arjuna Balasuriya was at the Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) in Newport, Rhode Island…

Retired Navy Rear Admiral and Deputy NOAA administrator Tim Gallaudet meets with scientists at NOAA’s National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center in 2018 in Boulder, Colorado. Credit: NOAA

Interview: RDML Gallaudet Steers NOAA’s Path Toward Uncrewed Maritime Systems

NOAA and the United States Navy recently signed a new agreement to jointly expand the development and operations of unmanned…

EvoLogics Presents the new PingGuin AUV.

Inspired by Adélie penguins, EvoLogics Presents its new PingGuin AUV

EvoLogics recently introduced PingGuin, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with low-drag bionic design. The vehicle was…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubChem Systems, Inc.

SubChem Systems, Inc. is a Rhode Island small business, and contractor for the US Department of Defense. Our company offers specialized submersible chemical analyzers for nutrients, trace metals and other chemicals of interest. The primary goal of our company is…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news