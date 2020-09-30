MIND Tech, Klein Complete Naval Exercise

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) and its Klein Marine Systems subsidiary completed a live Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) in a collaborative effort with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD); Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) and in coordination with the Naval Oceanographic Office's Fleet Survey Team (FST), at NSWC PCD.

Klein and a group from NSWC Panama City partnered to integrate the Klein UUV 600 and µMAX technologies into its Iver3 vehicle. In addition, Klein partnered with Seafloor Systems, Inc. to integrate the Klein MAX View 600 gap-filling side scan sonar system with their large-format, wave adaptive HydroCat-180 USV. The HC-180 has been integrated with a winch and Towfish Launch & Recovery System (T-LARS) designed and tested by Seafloor Systems. The USV is designed to be deployed by boat or from shore and be remotely piloted or programmed to conduct a pre-planned mission.

The MAX View towfish was remotely deployed and recovered and the sonar data was sent back in real-time to either the mother ship or shoreside via a radio data link.

"The main benefits of ANTX are two-fold, the government gains first-hand interaction with emerging technology and the innovation providers gain warfighter feedback and insight on how to better work with government," said Todd Holland, director, mine warfare prototyping at NSWC PCD.

Despite COVID-19 limitations and numerous planning challenges caused by Hurricanes Laura and Marco, the collaborative team succeeded in conducting a live ANTX event. Participants travelled across the country to both Gulfport, Mississippi and Panama City, Florida to assess the operational and technical capabilities of emerging technology innovations. Photo: MIND Technology.



