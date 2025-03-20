Klein Marine Systems Dedicates Sonar Lab at UNH

Klein Marine Systems, a global leader in sonar technology, announced the dedication of the Klein Sonar Innovation Lab at the John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center, University of New Hampshire (UNH).

Additionally, Klein has renewed its Industry Partnership agreement with UNH’s Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping/Joint Hydrographic Center (CCOM/JHC).

As part of this initiative, Klein Marine Systems has loaned a sonar system to CCOM, providing students with hands-on access to industry-leading technology.