NUWC Division Newport Awards Recognize 12 Patent Inventors, Published Authors

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s newest crop of inventors and authors were celebrated during a ceremony that recognized the latest patents and journal articles on May 30. The event capped a technical focus theme of “Innovation” held throughout May and coincided with National Inventors Month.

Plaques featuring 12 patents and an equal number of peer-reviewed publications were on display as Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jason Gomez welcomed the audience.

Gomez used the opportunity to announce the formation of Division Newport’s “Inventors Society” and said a plaque with the names of the command’s most active and historical patent holders soon will be featured on the Wall of Innovation.

Jim Kasischke, supervisory patent counsel in Division Newport’s Office of Counsel, also announced an increase in monetary awards for patents and the creation of a one-of-a-kind challenge coin designed by paralegal Lauren Paquette and members of the graphic design team.

One side of the coin features a patent and sketch of the first marine chronometer, invented by John Harrison in 1761. Kasischke said the chronometer is a “fundamental navigation tool” that helps ships determine positioning.

Along the edge is the phrase “In promotion of the progress of science and useful arts,” which is part of the Intellectual Property Clause in the U.S. Constitution, and “Together in Innovation,” the motto of the newly formed “Inventors Society” at Division Newport. The other side of the coin shows the Newport Pell Bridge and the phrase “Bridge to the Fleet,” along with the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) logo.

Gomez introduced the inventors and provided a brief description about each product. These innovations ranged from the relatively simple, like a holder for a video game controller invented by David M. Ellis of the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, to the wildly complicated. The complete list of patents can be found below.

Division Newport’s Director of Research Dr. Elizabeth Magliula echoed Gomez’s sentiments in praising the authors who published recent peer-reviewed journal articles.

Magliula said Division Newport has also reinstated monetary awards for peer-reviewed publications for fiscal year 2025.

The patents may be searched by number or title at:

https://ppubs.uspto.gov/pubwebapp/static/pages/ppubsbasic.html

Patent award recipients honored during the May 30 ceremony include:

David M. Ellis of the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department: Patent D1,062,663, “Controller Holder”

Jacob O’Donnell of the Chief Technology Office, Michael P. Smith of the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department, and former Division Newport employees, Paul V. Cavallaro and Nicholas A. Valm: Patent 12,227,276, “Inflatable and Deployable Mast Fairings for Submarine Sail Systems”

Brian K. Amaral of the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department, and former Division Newport employee Anthony A. Ruffa: Patent 12,209,960, “Non-Invasive Tension Measuring System”

David E. Yamartino, Aren M. Hellum, and Jesse L. Belden, all of the of the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department, and former Division Newport employee Nathan B. Speirs: Patent 12,173,997, “Variable Diameter Conical Nose”

Jennifer R. Rizzo of the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department, Christian R. Schumacher of Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, and former Division Newport employee Charles J. Patrissi: Patent 12,166,247, “Hermetic Seal in Anode Pouch for Lithium-Seawater Electrochemical Battery”

Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department employees Keith Wichowski, Daniel T. Savaria, and Zachary D. Sawyer, and Patrick B. Ryll of the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department: Patent 12,146,762, “Time Synchronized Object Tracking System

Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department employees Makia S. Powell, Benjamin M. Drozdenko, and Steven A. Roodbeen: Patent 12,143,406, “Real-Time Network Intrusion Detection System"

Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department employees Christopher J. Morcom and Nathaniel Couch: Patent 12,081,411, “Internal Network Enumeration Tool”

Stephen C. Butler of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department: Patent 12,042,821, “Squirter Transducer”

Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department employees Monica L. Blanchard and James M. LeBlanc, Dr. Thomas S. Ramotowski of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, and former Division Newport employees Rachel E. Blanchard and Zachary R. Golebieski: Patent 12,092,628, “Resin Gel-Time Test Fixture”

Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department employees Monica L. Blanchard and Matthew Colavita: Patent 11,975,887, “A Shock-Qualified Stowage Pallet”

Lewis Shattuck of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department and former Division Newport employees Thomas E. Hansen, Simon E. Freeman and Rylan King: Patent 11,965,492, “Shape Memory Alloy Composite Fabric Pressure Vessel and Diving Suit”

Those honored for recent journal publications include Joseph Iafrate of the Corporate Operations Department; Georges Dossot, Brandon L. Gusto, and Ahmed S. Zaki, of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department; Dylan R. Allhusen of the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department; Carlos Javier, Craig Tilton, Michael Forstmeier, James LeBlanc, Kelly Merlo, and Chris Hixenbaugh, all of the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Alexandra Carroll, Stephanie L. Watwood, Kaelyn M. Gamel, Karin A. Dolan, Ronald P. Morrissey, Nancy A. DiMarzio, and Susan M. Jarvis, all of the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department; and Dr. Peter M. Miklavčič, Jessica B. Desrochers, and Eric Warner, all of the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department.