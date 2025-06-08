 
June 8, 2025

Sea.AI Technology Supports European Initiative to Protect Whales

Source: sea.AI

In the continuing effort to protect whales from deadly ship strikes, Sea.AI is collaborating with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) and the University of La Laguna (ULL) to support efforts under the European Union’s ATLANTIC WHALE DEAL project.

Whales face increasing threats from ship collisions in busy maritime routes. The ATLANTIC WHALE DEAL brings together scientists, conservationists and technology experts from across Europe to tackle the problem.

Sea.AI will provide its AI-powered machine vision technology which detects and classifies objects on the water’s surface. This technology will enable scientists from IWDG and ULL to monitor and track surfacing whales, gather valuable data and develop real-time solutions to prevent ship strikes.

Sea.AI’s machine vision system provides an extra layer of protection, detecting surfacing whales and alerting navigators. This technology will also enhance the project’s efforts to map whale habitats and identify high-risk zones for ship strikes.

Two successful scientific campaigns have already taken place.  

