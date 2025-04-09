Klein Marine Systems Secures Order for RTsys Side Scan Sonars

Klein Marine Systems, a leader in advanced sonar technology, announced the purchase from French Company RTsys of 20 high-resolution 900kHz side scan sonar systems to be integrated on their micro AUV platform NEMOSENS.

The NemoSens® micro AUV, known for its compact design and robust performance, has already been equipped with Klein’s side scan sonar systems and delivered to a various of worldwide end users from both civil and defense sectors. These 900kHz sonar units are engineered to deliver high imaging quality and reliability, providing seabed mapping and object detection for micro AUV monitoring in challenging underwater environments.

The deployment of these 20 side scan sonar units is expected to optimize the AUV's data collection capabilities, allowing for enhanced environmental monitoring, archaeological surveys, and offshore infrastructure inspections.