Klein’s High-Speed Side-Scan Sonar To KIOST

The Korea Institute of Ocean Science & Technology (KIOST) accepted delivery of the Klein Marine System’s 5900 ultra-high-resolution sonar, planning to use the high-speed side-scan for its seafloor topography surveys. The acceptance trials were carried off the coast of Busan, So. Korea.

The 5900 system is designed as a robust side scan sonar system that provides performance by using Klein’s high-resolution, high-speed technology alongside fully integrated AI software.

Klein Marine System’s 5900 sonar is the flagship in its family of multi-beam side scan sonar systems. The system is a configurable multi-functional platform that allows high-speed surveys up to 12 knots with 100% bottom coverage. Its non-magnetic tow body is hydro-dynamically designed to provide a stable towing for increased acoustic performance, natural depression capabilities and overall robustness. The 5900 uses more than twice the number of acoustic channels available on its predecessors. This coupled with a carefully selected center frequency of 600 kHz and an acoustic aperture of 182 cm produces high-resolution images of superior quality.