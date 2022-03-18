Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea Installation Tasks

Norwegian marine technology company Kongsberg Maritime has this week launched cNODE Mantis – a new addition to the cNODE product range of acoustic modems which introduces the new capability to stream a live video feed for a variety of subsea installation tasks.

Kongsberg said the addition of a live video solution significantly increases the number of applications and services for which cNODE systems could be used.

"In many cases, the cNODE Mantis could be a vital asset for increasing efficiency in challenging operations by supplementing high-quality video from an ROV with acoustic video streaming from a remote camera placed on the seabed, or on a structure which is being lowered,” explains Jan Erik Faugstadmo, Product Line Manager, Kongsberg Maritime.

"During subsea installation projects, being able to visually monitor placement of structures on the seabed is obviously of prime importance, so in some scenarios, it will be advantageous to have a second view to assist the ROV, or indeed to provide a view from an angle where it is impractical or impossible for an ROV to be positioned.”

The full potential of the cNODE Mantis as ‘a second set of eyes’ in this respect is easily realized, the company said.

According to KongsbergMaritiem, the live video cNODE Mantis streams is transmitted to a receiver installed either on the ROV’s TMS (Tether Management System) or on the vessel itself, at ranges of up to 500m.

"As the wireless video transfer works on a high-speed acoustics link it will function in both murky and clear water conditions and is unaffected by background light. With a bit-rate of up to 70 kbit/s, it allows for the transfer of live video with a typical quality of 420 x 380p at four frames per second," the company said.

“With the cNODE Mantis solution, live images can be streamed from an AUV or drone to a surface vessel equipped with a HiPAP 502 system upgraded with a Mantis receiver, or towards a separate receiver installed on a surface vessel,” adds Spencer Collins, VP Sales, Kongsberg Maritime. “Its adaptability makes it as useful a tool for applications such as marine research as it does for the construction, surveying and maintenance of offshore assets.”

