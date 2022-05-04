 
New Wave Media

May 4, 2022

Kongsberg Digital to Digitalize Over 100 Ships for Tanker Operator

Photo credit: Adobe Stock/KDI

Photo credit: Adobe Stock/KDI

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) said Wednesday recently signed a fleet agreement to provide its vessel-to-cloud infrastructure, Vessel Insight to over 100 vessels. Kongsberg did not say who the client was exactly, apart from saying it was a large industrial shipowner in the tanker segment.

"We are very proud to announce that we recently signed a major deal to digitalize a large industrial shipowner in the tanker segment, with a  fleet agreement exceeding one hundred vessels. This is a good example of digitalization as a crucial step on the journey towards greener, safer, and more efficient ship operations, where Kongsberg Digital´s products  are paving the way to meet future needs of a sustainable maritime sector, says Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital.

According to Kongsberg Digital, its Vessel Insight is a SaaS-based solution that provides vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure capturing and aggregating quality data in a cost-effective and secure way. 

"The solution provides instant and easy access to fleet overview, vessel-specific dashboards and data analysis tools.  Through Kognifai Marketplace, ship owners have access to a large range of applications and services that can turn their data into business value," the company said.

One of the main goals of Vessel Insight, KDI says, is to drive sustainability in the shipping industry by providing actionable insight from the analysis of operational vessel data. The consistent and standardized way of collecting data through Vessel Insight enables quality reporting, empowers transparency, and allows for in-depth analysis to optimize vessel and fleet performance.

“We are now seeing a shift in the industry to ship owners becoming more eager to digitalize entire fleets, as the utilization of data holds an important key to a greener maritime industry. This contract is a solid proofing point of how Kongsberg Digital’s technologies, including Vessel Insight, will be an important contributor in making the industry more sustainable,” says Andreas Jagtøyen, SVP Digital Ocean in Kongsberg Digital.

Related News

Meet the MOWU: Mobile Offshore Wind Units that are aiming to help the offshore drilling business decarbonize. Source: Odfjell Oceanwind

Odfjell Oceanwind aims to Help Decarbonize Offshore Drilling with Floating Wind

A look inside Odfjell Oceanwind, a Norwegian start-up that plans to decarbonize the offshore drilling industry by using giant floating wind turbines…

image courtesy National Oceanography Center

Hurricane Maria Left Indelible Mark on Seagrass in Dominica, Study Says

Scientists from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have recently discovered large seagrass beds where coral reefs might…

Photo: Still taken from project video of EchoBoltBUG inspecting bolts inside ORE Catapult's Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine.

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Turbine Bolts

A six-legged robot has demonstrated how it can inspect wind turbine bolts autonomously, removing the need for technicians…

© David A Litman / Adobe Stock

The Information Age is Transforming Fishing Worldwide

People in the world’s developed nations live in a post-industrial era, working mainly in service or knowledge industries.

Reach Remote - Credit: Reach Subsea

Offshore Power Bank: Reach Subsea Orders 'Reach Remote' USVs

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has signed a contract with Kongsberg Maritime for the construction of the…

(Image: HII)

HII’s REMUS 300 Selected as US Navy’s Next-gen Small UUV

Global engineering and defense technologies provider HII (NYSE:HII) announced today its advanced unmanned underwater vehicle…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

OPTIMARE Systems GmbH

OPTIMARE provides high-end sensing and data management solutions for airborne, shipborne and underwater applications to commercial, scientific and government customers worldwide. The company’s product portfolio comprises state-of-the-art instruments as well as…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Creating a Digital Twin of the Ocean

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news