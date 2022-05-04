Kongsberg Digital to Digitalize Over 100 Ships for Tanker Operator

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) said Wednesday recently signed a fleet agreement to provide its vessel-to-cloud infrastructure, Vessel Insight to over 100 vessels. Kongsberg did not say who the client was exactly, apart from saying it was a large industrial shipowner in the tanker segment.

"We are very proud to announce that we recently signed a major deal to digitalize a large industrial shipowner in the tanker segment, with a fleet agreement exceeding one hundred vessels. This is a good example of digitalization as a crucial step on the journey towards greener, safer, and more efficient ship operations, where Kongsberg Digital´s products are paving the way to meet future needs of a sustainable maritime sector, says Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital.

According to Kongsberg Digital, its Vessel Insight is a SaaS-based solution that provides vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure capturing and aggregating quality data in a cost-effective and secure way.

"The solution provides instant and easy access to fleet overview, vessel-specific dashboards and data analysis tools. Through Kognifai Marketplace, ship owners have access to a large range of applications and services that can turn their data into business value," the company said.

One of the main goals of Vessel Insight, KDI says, is to drive sustainability in the shipping industry by providing actionable insight from the analysis of operational vessel data. The consistent and standardized way of collecting data through Vessel Insight enables quality reporting, empowers transparency, and allows for in-depth analysis to optimize vessel and fleet performance.

“We are now seeing a shift in the industry to ship owners becoming more eager to digitalize entire fleets, as the utilization of data holds an important key to a greener maritime industry. This contract is a solid proofing point of how Kongsberg Digital’s technologies, including Vessel Insight, will be an important contributor in making the industry more sustainable,” says Andreas Jagtøyen, SVP Digital Ocean in Kongsberg Digital.