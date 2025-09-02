Kongsberg Discovery Announces Passive Acoustic Technology

Kongsberg Discovery is targeting a global roll out of advanced passive acoustic technology, helping markets such as the oil, gas and naval sectors detect operational anomalies from the outset, safeguarding critical subsea assets and environments. The push comes with the full integration of Naxys Technologies into the company, following on from its acquisition in January this year.

Naxys has forged a position as Norway’s leading innovator in passive acoustics, serving the nation’s thriving energy sector. Its established passive hydrophone technology provides continuous acoustic monitoring, detecting changes in flow conditions, structural integrity, and potential leaks, as well as other anomalous subsea noises and vibrations.

The solutions—which can be easily installed on underwater equipment, or utilized as mobile arrays for marine and infrastructure inspection—can “transform awareness” of what’s happening below the waves, delivering compelling benefits for diverse user groups, explained Martin Wien Fjell, President Kongsberg Discovery.

The passive acoustic solutions are as flexible as they are effective. For example, the sensors can be easily installed on subsea structures as permanent leak detection systems, or on equipment such as subsea pumps and compression systems, continuously analyzing performance to inform maintenance and operational decisions. Used as scalable array configurations, on ROVs or other mobile assets, the solutions can monitor and inspect installations, or be utilized for monitoring targets, surveillance or protecting infrastructure such as harbors.

“Since its formation in 1999, Naxys has refined robust, high performance technology that gives customers ‘ears in the ocean’, helping them identify and address issues with speed, safety and precision,” Fjell commented. “This has been a real success in Norway, enabling customers to minimize the impact of offshore structures on surrounding ecosystems, while supporting efficient production, reducing downtime and optimizing costs.

“These are benefits that, with this full integration, Kongsberg Discovery can now bring to the global marketplace. In today’s highly regulated operating arenas, where responsible environmental monitoring is essential, this passive technology is a gamechanger. It can detect leaks far ahead of conventional systems, save millions of dollars in unplanned downtime, deliver precise critical infrastructure inspections, and help protect fragile ocean ecosystems by monitoring radiated noise from human activity and detecting nearby marine mammals. Together with our existing solutions, we now believe we can offer the market a uniquely comprehensive level of subsea awareness," he added.