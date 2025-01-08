Thursday, January 9, 2025
 
New Wave Media

January 8, 2025

Kongsberg Discovery Acquires Naxys Technologies

Source: Kongsberg Discovery

Source: Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery has reached agreement to acquire Naxys Technologies, a Bergen-based subsea company that specializes in technology for recognizing the sound of oil and gas leaks.

Martin Wien Fjell, CEO of Kongsberg Discovery, points to the importance of the company's expertise in passive hydroacoustics as crucial to the transaction. Naxys provides environmental monitoring for the oil and gas industry, but is also well-positioned for growth in both the research and defence markets.

"Naxys Technologies ensures that oil and gas companies can be quickly notified of any leaks. This is becoming increasingly important now that the demands for sustainable operations are increasing globally," says Fjell.

"The team in Bergen has built a strong business with technology that is a perfect fit for Kongsberg Discovery. Environmental monitoring using passive hydroacoustics is central to Naxys and is in line with the importance of sustainability and safety for our business," he says.

Naxys Technologies has 28 employees in Hegreneset in Bergen. The company expects to pass a turnover of NOK 100 million ($8.8 million) in 2024.

Related News

Image courtesy OSIL

OSIL Buoy Charting New Waters in Central American Pacific

Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) have manufactured a oceanographic data buoy system, the first of its kind in the…

The ProZero 8m Naval Intelligence USV by Tuco Marine. Image courtesy Tuco Marine

New Autonomous Subsea Survey System

A new partnership between EIVA and Tuco Marine is geared to provide integrated autonomous systems for inspecting subsea assets…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater to Proceed with 4D Survey for Petrobras in Campos Basin

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has been given a go-ahead from Petrobras to start one of the two 4D…

(Credit: Koil Energy)

US Firm to Supply Subsea Equipment for West Africa Oil and Gas Project

Houston-based subsea equipment and services specialist Koil Energy has secured a contract to supply electrical and hydraulic…

(Credit: Expro)

Expro Lands Contract to Support 52-Well P&A Campaign

Energy services provider Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has been awarded a contract valued at over $10 million for the provision of a…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 for Pipeline Replacement at Abu Safah Field

Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco has hired Subsea7 for the replacement of pipeline at its Abu Safa field, offshore Saudi Arabia…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

DEEP DIVE Podcast: Going Deep with Vincent Capone
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Oiler

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news