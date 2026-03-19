 
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026
New Wave Media

March 19, 2026

Kongsberg Discovery, Fugro Reinforce Main Supplier Agreement

Mark Heine, Fugro CEO, (left) and Auden Berg, EVP, Kongsberg Discovery, sign the agreement at Oceanology International. © Kongsberg Discovery

Mark Heine, Fugro CEO, (left) and Auden Berg, EVP, Kongsberg Discovery, sign the agreement at Oceanology International. © Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery and Fugro have signed a new framework agreement that strengthens a decades-long technology partnership between the two companies. The contract, confirmed at Oceanology International in London, positions Kongsberg Discovery as a key supplier of advanced hydroacoustic and positioning technologies across Fugro’s global fleet, including the company’s expanding portfolio of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

The new agreement reinforces Kongsberg Discovery’s position as a preferred technology partner for Fugro, providing continued access to the company’s solutions, such as the EM2042 multibeam echosounder and Seapath motion and GNSS positioning systems, which have been selected for integration across Fugro’s new generation of autonomous survey platforms. Working together, the assets and technology will deliver high-quality, precise hydrospatial data and optimally efficient, safe and sustainable remote operations.

Although the agreement is wide-ranging in reach, Fugro’s decision to expand its USV fleet, as announced at Oceanology International, is a natural focal point. The Dutch multinational, which employs approximately 10,000 people in 52 countries, has built an advanced network of Remote Operations Centres (ROCs) to enable USV tasks, helping dramatically reduce emissions (by up 95%), with enhanced safety and 24/7 operational efficiency. Kongsberg Discovery technologies are central to these developments, supporting the precise navigation, seabed mapping and underwater positioning required for autonomous success.

In addition to multibeam echosounders and Seapath INS, Fugro will continue to utilize a broader portfolio of Kongsberg Discovery systems including HiPAP underwater acoustic positioning and communication technology. Together, these solutions provide the high-accuracy situational awareness needed for complex offshore survey projects.

Related News

Source: ABS

ABS Publishes New Technical Standard for Subsea Power Cables

Responding to the surge in global subsea cable investment driven by cloud computing and artificial intelligence, ABS has…

Source: NSIDC

Antarctic Sea Ice Extent Reaches Seasonal Minimum

Antarctic sea ice has likely reached its minimum extent for the year, at 2.58 million square kilometers (996,000 square miles) on February 26…

Source: Sonardyne

Cellula Robotics Selects Sonardyne for Long-Range AUVs

Autonomous subsea robotic systems developer Cellula Robotics has chosen Sonardyne navigation and positioning technology for…

Source: BOEM

BOEM Identifies Potential Offshore Mineral Leasing Area

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has completed the Area Identification step in BOEM’s Outer Continental Shelf mineral…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news