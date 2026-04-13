 
New Wave Media

April 13, 2026

Freire Shipyard Launches Armada Diving Support Vessel

© Freire Shipyard

© Freire Shipyard

The Spanish shipyard C.N.P. FREIRE, S.A. (Freire Shipyard) held the launch ceremony of the diving support vessel, hull number 739, built for the Armada Logistics Support Command: A22 Proserpina in Vigo. Delivery is scheduled for later this year.

The ceremony was presided over by the shipyard's General Managers, Marcos and Guillermo Freire, accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Armada (AJEMA), His Excellency Antonio Piñeiro Sánchez. Also in attendance were civil and military authorities. 

The auxiliary unit has an overall 32.90 meters length and 9 meters beam, with a range of 500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots and a maximum speed of 12 knots. It is capable of carrying out prolonged missions in national waters and can accommodate up to 15 crew members.

The A22 Proserpina incorporates technologies to optimize fuel consumption and reduce emissions. Its main features include a dynamic positioning system (DP2) and a three-anchor mooring system, ensuring stability at depths of up to 90 meters.

The vessel is equipped for underwater intervention operations, including side-scan sonar (SBL), a modular, and deployable autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for observation and exploration. The ROV can operate at depths of up to 900 meters, while the AUV reaches 300 meters.

Designed by Seaplace, the vessel includes dedicated areas for diving equipment, hyperbaric chambers and tactical coordination, supporting diving assistance missions, advanced training and technical work at depth.

Its primary mission will be to serve as a support unit for the Spanish Navy Diving School(EMB), specialized in complex underwater operations, ranging from structural inspections to technical interventions, ensuring operational safety and the maintenance of naval infrastructure.

The A22 Proserpina marks the beginning of a new phase in support of underwater operations, replacing the veteran Proserpina and strengthening the Spanish Navy’s technical and training capabilities. This vessel forms part of the ongoing modernization and renewal of auxiliary units, aimed at enhancing underwater intervention capabilities and maintaining the Navy’s position as a reference in this field, both nationally and internationally. It will also enable more efficient operations and ensure the continuity of training and specialization in diving.

Related News

Source: SLB

SLB to Collaborate with Petronas Suriname

SLB has signed an agreement between Petronas Suriname, a subsidiary of Petronas and Subsea Integration Alliance, comprising…

William Thomson CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Launches Second Giant Cable Laying Vessel

Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul has launched its second next-generation cable laying vessel (CLV), William Thomson,…

OceanAlpha Shares USV Offerings at Oi26

Pinestone Shi, General Manager at OceanAlpha, discusses the V180 unmanned surface vessel (USV), designed for deepwater, offshore inspection…

© DroneQ Robotics

DroneQ Robotics, Mark Offshore Collaborate with R/V Mintis

Unmanned robotics services provider DroneQ Robotics and offshore support and vessel management Mark Offshore have struck…

Eco Wave Power pilot in LA (Credit: Erik Olsen / Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Completes Los Angeles Wave Energy Pilot with Shell

Eco Wave Power has completed its wave energy pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, submitting a final report to Shell…

© Teledyne Geophysical Instruments

Teledyne eXtreamer for Seismic Data Receives 2026 Spotlight on New Technology Award

Teledyne Geophysical Instruments, a division of Teledyne Marine, has announced that eXtreamer, its advanced small form factor seismic streamer…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Impact Subsea's ISS360 Series Redefines Compact Sonar
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news