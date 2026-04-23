Teledyne Marine Launches New Global Video Contest

Teledyne Marine has opened submissions for its new 2026 Video Contest, inviting customers and partners around the world to bring their missions to life through video.

Building on the success of its annual Teledyne Marine photo contest, the new video competition focuses on real missions, real data, and real innovation highlighting how Teledyne Marine technologies are used across ocean science, offshore operations, and subsea exploration.

Entrants are encouraged to think outside the box and submit engaging videos that demonstrate the real-world uses of Teledyne Marine’s technology, such as:

Products in action - from setup and testing to in-field operations and repairs.

Subsea footage captured using Teledyne Bowtech cameras.

Data captured by Teledyne Marine’s sensors such as multibeam sonars, single beam, or ADCP data integrated into the video.

AUV and Glider deployments or underwater mission footage.

How to Enter

Entrants must submit their videos via the official contest page before the deadline of August 1, 2026. The contest is free to enter.

Winners will be selected by a Teledyne Marine jury who will score each submission by 50% on visual and technical quality and 50% on the content and story being told.

Winners will receive field ready gear, with selected top entries awarded a GoPro HERO13 Black action camera. Winning videos will be featured across Teledyne Marine's global channels, offering valuable visibility within the marine technology community.

For full contest rules and submission details, visit: https://www.video.teledynemarine.com/page/videocontestrules