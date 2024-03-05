 
New Wave Media

March 5, 2024

Kongsberg Discovery introduces SAS Target Assistant

Image courtesy Kongsberg Discovery

Image courtesy Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery debuts a new analysis tool developed with Cathx Ocean that it says 'radically' reduces the time and effort required to detect and classify objects of interest in seabed surveys undertaken by Kongsberg's HUGIN AUVs, automating the object identification process using the SAS Target Assistant. 

The application runs in the background, leaving users to focus their mental capacity on the most valuable task of evaluating and classifying the potential objects of interest.

"In conventional survey analysis, the operator has to laboriously play through the scanned image data, tagging then measuring and classifying objects of interest and, finally, building a target list that can be exported. SAS Target Assistant automatically detects and measures objects of interest and creates a target list for review/confirmation, further analysis, and export," said Adrian Boyle, CEO of Cathx Ocean.

The tool allows users to predefine the desired characteristics (size and shape of objects) they require to rapidly identify targets matching such specifications.

"Leaving the tedious work of initial scanning to the algorithm frees up human personnel to concentrate on more complex, high-value analysis tasks while speeding up the delivery of survey results. With longer-duration AUV missions, as well as increases in the area and frequency of surveys being asked of AUV operators, time literally is money," Boyle added.

SAS Target Assistant requires no additional window or display/monitor, as it is fully integrated into the Reflection PMA system. "It's a great example of how machine learning and sensor intelligence can be used to simplify often demanding workflows, reducing the burden on human operators while also producing reliable results according to survey specifications and deadlines," said Sigurd Fjerdingen, VP Products in Kongsberg Discovery.
 


Related News

Images by Submaris and EvoLogics

VIDEO: Penguin-Inspired Quadroin AUV Upgraded

EvoLogics, a Berlin-based provider of high-tech underwater robotics, data networks, positioning, and sensor technologies…

PODCAST: “All in the [Gallaudet] Family”

In this inaugural episode of View from the Helm, Rear Admiral (ret) Tim Gallaudet is interviewed by his daughter Laurel Gallaudet…

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

US Supplier to Provide Subsea Wellhead Systems for Woodside’s Trion

U.S. offshore energy industry equipment maker Dril-Quip has been selected to supply the subsea wellhead systems for the Woodside…

(Credit: Enhanced Drilling)

Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor Contract for Norwegian Ops

Enhanced Drilling has secured a five-year frame agreement with Equinor to provide its subsea technologies to be used for…

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE’s Managing Director and CEO, and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri (Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri and EDGE to Launch JV for Naval Vessels Construction

EDGE Group, a United Arab Emirates-based advanced technology and defense group, and Fincantieri, one of the largest shipbuilders in the world…

Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems

Inside Boeing's Orca XLUUV for the US Navy

Boeing delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following acceptance testing…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news