Kongsberg Discovery introduces SAS Target Assistant

Kongsberg Discovery debuts a new analysis tool developed with Cathx Ocean that it says 'radically' reduces the time and effort required to detect and classify objects of interest in seabed surveys undertaken by Kongsberg's HUGIN AUVs, automating the object identification process using the SAS Target Assistant.

The application runs in the background, leaving users to focus their mental capacity on the most valuable task of evaluating and classifying the potential objects of interest.

"In conventional survey analysis, the operator has to laboriously play through the scanned image data, tagging then measuring and classifying objects of interest and, finally, building a target list that can be exported. SAS Target Assistant automatically detects and measures objects of interest and creates a target list for review/confirmation, further analysis, and export," said Adrian Boyle, CEO of Cathx Ocean.

The tool allows users to predefine the desired characteristics (size and shape of objects) they require to rapidly identify targets matching such specifications.

"Leaving the tedious work of initial scanning to the algorithm frees up human personnel to concentrate on more complex, high-value analysis tasks while speeding up the delivery of survey results. With longer-duration AUV missions, as well as increases in the area and frequency of surveys being asked of AUV operators, time literally is money," Boyle added.

SAS Target Assistant requires no additional window or display/monitor, as it is fully integrated into the Reflection PMA system. "It's a great example of how machine learning and sensor intelligence can be used to simplify often demanding workflows, reducing the burden on human operators while also producing reliable results according to survey specifications and deadlines," said Sigurd Fjerdingen, VP Products in Kongsberg Discovery.







