Kongsberg Discovery Receives U.S. DoD Certification for MBR Communication System

Kongsberg Discovery announced that its Mobile Broadband Radio (MBR) MK3 series has received DD1494 certification from the United States Department of Defense (DoD), authorizing the systems for use across U.S. military operations.

The DD1494 approval confirms that the MBR MK3 series, operating in the frequency range between 4.400-5.000 GHz (Nato Band IV), meets the DoD’s requirements for spectrum-dependent equipment. This certification ensures the systems can operate within designated frequency bands without interfering with other military or government communications systems, while providing protections against spoofing and jamming attempts. It also enables the equipment to be developed, procured, and deployed within DoD programs, with funding authorization and host nation coordination where applicable.

As the need for secure, resilient communications grows—particularly in contested and GPS-denied environments—MBR offers reliability for both manned and unmanned operations. Its ability to maintain high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity between vessels, vehicles, and command centers enhances operational effectiveness, decision-making speed, and mission success. For the warfighter, this means better situational awareness, greater mission flexibility, and a decisive edge in complex maritime and littoral environments.

Kongsberg’s MBR systems are advanced mobile communication solutions designed to transfer large volumes of data between vessels, shore stations, and autonomous or remotely operated vehicles. These systems are critical for enabling safe, efficient, and digitally integrated maritime operations, particularly where high-speed, reliable connectivity is essential.

This milestone builds on Kongsberg’s earlier success in 2022, when the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted a waiver for the MBR 179 MK2 and MBR 189 MK2 systems to operate in the 5.725–5.850 GHz band. That waiver allowed the company to bring its high-performance MBR products to the U.S. commercial maritime market, expanding access to advanced digital communication capabilities. The MBR 144 series was already certified under standard FCC regulations.

With both FCC and DoD certifications now in place, Kongsberg Discovery is positioned to support a broad range of U.S. maritime stakeholders—from commercial operators to defense agencies.

