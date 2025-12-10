Thursday, December 11, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 10, 2025

Death at Sea Film Illuminates Plight of Fisheries Observers

© Shawntai / Adobe Stock

© Shawntai / Adobe Stock

In March 2020, Tekarara Kabangaki would receive news that would change the course of her life forever: her husband, Eritara Aati Kaierua, was found dead aboard the fishing vessel he was working on.

Now, more than five years on, questions remain concerning his death and the subsequent investigation.

Death at Sea is a short documentary film directed by Sara Pipernos (Human Rights at Sea) that chronicles the life and death of Eritara Aati Kaierua through the eyes of the family he left behind.

Eritara was a fisheries observer – a job that required him to hold vessels to account for regulatory offenses, such as overfishing or shark fining.

He was found dead on the Taiwanese flagged fishing vessel, the WIN FAR 636.

His death, initially ruled as a homicide via blunt force trauma, was overruled as death by natural causes.

The Death at Sea Justice Campaign (deathatseafilm.com), which advocates for compensation for his family, a renewed investigation into his death, and the development of rigorous international policies that serve to protect observers, was launched in 2023.

In the last two years, the film has been screened across the globe, at closed-door government meetings in Bangkok, in front of British seafood and grocery retailers, and even at a late-night club in New York City.

The film and campaign have won accolades from the Royal Television Society and the Maritime Media Foundation and been selected at numerous prestigious film festivals, including Jackson Wild.

More than 10 observers have died or disappeared under mysterious circumstances since 2015.

The film was supported by Human Rights at Sea, Blue Marine Foundation, the Sustainable Fisheries and Communities Trust, The Pew Charitable Trusts, and The Fishmongers Company with original 2021 contributory funding from The Seafarers Charity.

Related News

Map showing location of Viridien’s new Angola reimaging program (Credit: Viridien Earth Data).

Viridien Set for Seismic Reimaging of Block 22 Offshore Angola

Viridien has announced a new multi-client seismic reimaging program over Angola’s highly prospective offshore block 22 to…

Location of NSA Cutler. © ERDCWERX

U.S. Army ERDC Seeks Shoreline Restoration Proposals at Naval Support Area (NSA) Cutler

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) is currently seeking expertise for several projects, including…

© Shawntai / Adobe Stock

Death at Sea Film Illuminates Plight of Fisheries Observers

In March 2020, Tekarara Kabangaki would receive news that would change the course of her life forever: her husband, Eritara Aati Kaierua…

Photo credit: Global Fishing Watch

Bezos Earth Fund Boosts Marine Conservation with $24.5 million

The world's biggest climate philanthropy has given $24.5 million to protect coastal ecosystems as part of a plan to create…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news