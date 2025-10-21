Tuesday, October 21, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 21, 2025

Kongsberg Maritime Celebrates 10 years of Rim-Drive Thruster Technology

© Kongsberg Maritime

© Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime has celebrated a decade since the launch of its rim-drive permanent magnet thruster technology.

Following extensive trials of the first prototype tunnel thrusters, including installation on the anchor handling vessel Olympic Octopus, the first rim-drive azimuth thruster was introduced in 2015 onboard the Norwegian research vessel RV Gunnerus, representing a leap forward in marine propulsion.

Since then, the technology has evolved into a versatile offering available in both tunnel (RD-TT) and azimuth (RD-AZ) configurations, for a wide range of vessel types including offshore support vessels and cruise ships, and dynamic positioning platforms.

The rim-drive thrusters offer high-efficiency, low-noise operation, achieved through a direct electric drive with a permanent magnet motor integrated into the propeller rim. This design eliminates the need for a vertical drive shaft and gearbox, reducing mechanical complexity and underwater radiated noise, an increasingly critical factor in sustainable marine operations.

The azimuth (RD-AZ) variant features hydrodynamically optimized supporting struts and a patented open-flow design that allows water to pass between the supports, reducing drag and enhancing maneuverability.

Related News

© Hefring Marine

Hefring Marine, Northern Ireland Fishermen’s Federation Partner to Advance Fishery Operations

Icelandic tech company Hefring Marine announced a new partnership with the Northern Ireland Fishermen’s Federation (NIFF)…

Odyssey Marine Exploration successfully deployed two Autonomous Benthic Mini Landers (ABML) in the Cook Islands’ Exclusive Economic Zone. The systems, engineered by Develogic GmbH for Odyssey, will collect in situ environmental data from ~4,900 meters depth to build long-term datasets supporting the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority’s scientific and environmental management programs. © Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Autonomous Benthic Mini Landers Successfully Deployed

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., an ocean exploration leader engaged in critical mineral resource development, announced…

© SMD

SMD Launches New Tech Facility for Subsea Innovation

Subsea technology and services company SMD has officially opened SMD Tech Works, a USD$4.03m (£3m) innovation and manufacturing…

© MacArtney Underwater Technology

MacArtney, Teledyne ODI Expand Connector Service Across Europe

European operators now benefit from faster, certified subsea connector servicing through MacArtney’s expanded partnership…

Credit: Kraken Robotics

Deeply Innovative: Drivers in Subsea Defense

The undersea domain has never been more strategically important. From the proliferation of submarines and underwater vehicles…

© Teledyne Marine

Underwater Autonomous Glider Departs to Circumnavigate the Globe

In a world-first for marine science and technology, Teledyne Marine in collaboration with Rutgers University-New Brunswick…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Lighting the Depths: How a Diving Rehabilitation Base Enhances its Experience and Safety with Lighting Solutions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news