Kongsberg Maritime Celebrates 10 years of Rim-Drive Thruster Technology

Kongsberg Maritime has celebrated a decade since the launch of its rim-drive permanent magnet thruster technology.

Following extensive trials of the first prototype tunnel thrusters, including installation on the anchor handling vessel Olympic Octopus, the first rim-drive azimuth thruster was introduced in 2015 onboard the Norwegian research vessel RV Gunnerus, representing a leap forward in marine propulsion.

Since then, the technology has evolved into a versatile offering available in both tunnel (RD-TT) and azimuth (RD-AZ) configurations, for a wide range of vessel types including offshore support vessels and cruise ships, and dynamic positioning platforms.

The rim-drive thrusters offer high-efficiency, low-noise operation, achieved through a direct electric drive with a permanent magnet motor integrated into the propeller rim. This design eliminates the need for a vertical drive shaft and gearbox, reducing mechanical complexity and underwater radiated noise, an increasingly critical factor in sustainable marine operations.

The azimuth (RD-AZ) variant features hydrodynamically optimized supporting struts and a patented open-flow design that allows water to pass between the supports, reducing drag and enhancing maneuverability.