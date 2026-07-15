KONGSBERG, Oceaneering to Support Autonomous Defense Combat Program for XLUUV

KONGSBERG and Oceaneering International, Inc. announced their selection by the U.S. Department of War’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to support the Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform (CAMP) program, focused on the development of an Extra-Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) for future U.S. Navy missions.

The CAMP program accelerates the transition of mature commercial and defense technologies into operational naval capabilities. This collaboration will focus on concept definition, system architecture, and design trade studies, emphasizing modularity, interoperability, and rapid integration.

The design is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of this year.