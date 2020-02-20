 
New Wave Media

February 20, 2020

Kongsberg Sells HUGIN AUV System to NIOT

Image: Kongsberg Maritime

Image: Kongsberg Maritime

Norwegian technology enterprise Kongsberg Maritime announced that contracts have been signed for the sale of a HUGIN AUV System to the Indian National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), located in Chennai, India.

According to a statement from Kongsberg Maritime India, the HUGIN AUV System ordered by NIOT is rated to a depth of 6,000 metres and will be equipped with a Kongsberg HISAS 1032 synthetic aperture sonar and EM2040 multibeam echosounder, designed for hydrographic and seabed classification applications.

It will also carry a high-resolution colour still image camera, plus a range of environmental sensors for oceanographic surveys, including a magnetometer. This equipment array will facilitate the extremely demanding deep-sea scientific research and mapping programs of NIOT.

Kongsberg is dedicated to supporting its customers and offers world-class support for its products and their operators. This approach fits perfectly with one of the key requirements stipulated by NIOT; namely long-term support of the system, together with training and participation in scientific cruises for a period of at least three years after delivery.

Kongsberg Maritime is the world leader in deep water AUV systems. Since the first dive in 1993 HUGIN has become the most successful AUV in the deep-water realm, with more kilometers surveyed than any other untethered underwater vehicle.

Developed in partnership with FFI, the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, HUGIN continues to improve with new capabilities, sensors and behaviors being added each year.

“We are honored to welcome NIOT to the HUGIN family,” said Richard Mills, Vice President of Marine Robotics Sales at Kongsberg Maritime. “Their new HUGIN AUV System is configured for their needs today and tomorrow with a multi-role capability. We look forward to working with the scientific teams from the Oceanographic Research Institutes of India over the coming years.”

defence researchKongsberg Maritime
Email

Related News

Photo: Hydroid

Hydroid Delivers to U.S. Navy

Hydroid delivered the first REMUS 300 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) prototype to the U.S. Navy through the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)…

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today (Friday, February 7…

Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem reports it has been awarded several engineering, procurement, construction and installation…

Photo credit: ©Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation

The Global Reef Expedition: Kingdom of Tonga

Scientists publish latest findings from the largest coral reef expedition in historyThe Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation…

Photo Credit: Oceanology International

#Oi2020 History

Oceanology International North America debuted in 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center. It’s since been rebranded as Oceanology…

(Photo: NOAA)

NOAA, Ocean Infinity Form Research Partnership

US-based subsea technology and data company Ocean Infinity said it will partner with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments.

hunan unique steel pipe co.,ltd

Hunan Unique Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd(hereinafter referred to as Hunan Unique) is a subsidiary of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation ,is a typical enterprise arising from China's reform and opening-up. The construction of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation commenced…

Teledyne Impulse-PDM

Teledyne Impulse-PDM has more than 30 years experience in providing interconnect solutions for the toughest environments. The company is a leading worldwide provider of sophisticated electronic components, instruments and communications products for niche markets where performance…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news