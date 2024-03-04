Kraken Joins Forces with US Navy for SAS Sensor Research

Kraken Robotics has signed an agreement with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division (NUWC) in Newport to conduct joint research into advanced signal processing techniques for the current and future generation of Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) sensor technologies.

The cooperative research and development agreement signed between the parties also includes exploration into enhanced image processing techniques such as data fusion, image registration, multi-spectral image enhancement and automated target recognition.

Kraken Robotics has engaged in several similar R&D agreements with U.S. government agencies since 2012, including NUWC Division Newport, NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research (OER) as well as the Battery Certification and Integration Branch, Code 636 of NSWC Carderock.

According to the company, these agreements have provided invaluable testing and evaluation for its portfolio of underwater technology solutions, including Kraken’s Synthetic Aperture sonar, KATFISH Actively Controlled Towed sonar, and Pressure Tolerant Subsea Batteries.

“Innovation is a core tenant of Kraken. Entering into this new cooperative agreement with NUWC will ensure our science and technology is being evaluated by the best and brightest inside the U.S. Navy, and this allows us to deepen our collaboration on the next generation of seabed intelligence solutions.

“With several our sensors now in active use within the U.S. Navy, we are excited to deepen our focus into data enhanced processing techniques that will benefit both new and existing sensors, leveraging the latest developments in machine learning,” added David Shea, Kraken Robotics’ CTO.