 
New Wave Media

March 4, 2024

Kraken Joins Forces with US Navy for SAS Sensor Research

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics has signed an agreement with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division (NUWC) in Newport to conduct joint research into advanced signal processing techniques for the current and future generation of Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) sensor technologies.

The cooperative research and development agreement signed between the parties also includes exploration into enhanced image processing techniques such as data fusion, image registration, multi-spectral image enhancement and automated target recognition.

Kraken Robotics has engaged in several similar R&D agreements with U.S. government agencies since 2012, including NUWC Division Newport, NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research (OER) as well as the Battery Certification and Integration Branch, Code 636 of NSWC Carderock.

According to the company, these agreements have provided invaluable testing and evaluation for its portfolio of underwater technology solutions, including Kraken’s Synthetic Aperture sonar, KATFISH Actively Controlled Towed sonar, and Pressure Tolerant Subsea Batteries.

“Innovation is a core tenant of Kraken. Entering into this new cooperative agreement with NUWC will ensure our science and technology is being evaluated by the best and brightest inside the U.S. Navy, and this allows us to deepen our collaboration on the next generation of seabed intelligence solutions.

“With several our sensors now in active use within the U.S. Navy, we are excited to deepen our focus into data enhanced processing techniques that will benefit both new and existing sensors, leveraging the latest developments in machine learning,” added David Shea, Kraken Robotics’ CTO.

Related News

Images by Submaris and EvoLogics

VIDEO: Penguin-Inspired Quadroin AUV Upgraded

EvoLogics, a Berlin-based provider of high-tech underwater robotics, data networks, positioning, and sensor technologies…

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

US Supplier to Provide Subsea Wellhead Systems for Woodside’s Trion

U.S. offshore energy industry equipment maker Dril-Quip has been selected to supply the subsea wellhead systems for the Woodside…

(Credit: Enhanced Drilling)

Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor Contract for Norwegian Ops

Enhanced Drilling has secured a five-year frame agreement with Equinor to provide its subsea technologies to be used for…

Castoro10 vessel during AWTI operation on pipeline sections offshore Germany (Credit: ABL)

ABL Wraps Up German Subsea Pipeline Survey Job

Global energy and marine consultancy ABL has finalized the marine warranty survey scope in connection with the successful…

Northern Maria vessel (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Charters Two Vessels Amid Increasing Demand

Norwegian company Reach Subsea has made charter agreements for two vessels to meet the increasing demand in the subsea services…

(Credit: U.S. Department of Energy)

US and Denmark Team Up for $4.2M Floating Wind Innovation Call

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO) and Innovation Fund Denmark have announced an…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Port Captain Chemical Tanker

● SC Shipping Singapore Pte Ltd ● Texas, Houston, United States

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Oiler

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news