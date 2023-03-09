Thursday, March 9, 2023
 
Kraken’s Wins $1.5m in SAS Orders for Defense Customer

Illustrating the power of Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonars, these images show concrete mattresses protecting a buried cable, taken from Kraken MINSAS at 2 cm x 2 cm resolution. The center of the mattresses are at approximately 55 m of range, and the individual concrete blocks are 20 cm x 20 cm. Image courtesy Kraken

Kraken Robotics announced $1.5 million in orders from a US defense customer for our AquaPix synthetic aperture sonars (SAS). These 6000-
meter rated systems will be integrated to the customer’s Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). Delivery is expected in 2023.

