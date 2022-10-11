Kraken's PanGeo SubSea Completes Acoustic Corer Survey off the Dutch Coast

Kraken Robotics said that its PanGeo Subsea subsidiary completed an acoustic coring (AC) campaign for ONE-Dyas in the North Sea, the company's second AC survey at ONE-Dyas's GEMS development, supporting foundation engineering of the N05-A gas platforms.

The campaign took place during the summer aboard the M/V Dina Star. PanGeo was the prime contractor for the project. The scope of work was to acquire an acoustic core at each of the 6 legs of the platform foundation, and an additional core centered on the wellhead.

PanGeo high-resolution data is designed to identify geohazards such as buried boulders of 0.3 meters diameter and larger to 40 meters below the seabed.

PanGeo also correlated the acoustic data to pre-existing geotechnical data and extrapolated the geotechnical properties across the entire foundation footprint. PanGeo's geoscientists will now assess the collected AC data to identify buried boulders that could cause pin-pile refusals and prevent additional costs and installation delays.