Vard to Build Four New Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity

(Credit: Vard)

(Credit: Vard)

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a new contract with existing customer Ocean Infinity for the design and construction of four Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels (MPVs).

The contract, whose value exceeds $230 million (€200 million), also includes a comprehensive scope of supply from Vard Electro, which will deliver the full suite of SeaQ systems for remote operations.

Also, Vard Interiors, responsible for the complete interior solutions, will combine innovative design with energy-efficient systems to ensure crew comfort and operational excellence.

Seaonics will provide the Launch and Recovery System (LARS), enabling advanced handling of ROVs and geotechnical units.

Two vessels will be delivered from Vard0s Norwegian shipyards in the first and second quarter of 2028, while the other two will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, with delivery scheduled for the third and fourth quarter of 2028.

