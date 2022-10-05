Wednesday, October 5, 2022
 
New Wave Media

October 5, 2022

Kraken Receives $1.1m in Contracts for AquaPix SAS

Kraken Robotics announced contracts from two customers totaling $1.1 million for its AquaPix Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS).  Due to confidentiality reasons the customers cannot be named but deliveries will go to the UK and Singapore for integration onto small man portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). This represents Kraken’s first sale into Singapore and is reflective of our growing value proposition in the defense market of providing leading technologies at commercially competitive prices.

Kraken’s AquaPix is an off-the-shelf, configurable SAS that replaces high end sidescan systems at an affordable price, while delivering higher resolution, range, and area coverage rates (ACR). The increased range, resolution and associated higher ACR of SAS expands the capabilities of naval, scientific, and commercial applications. Kraken’s AquaPix is capable of 2 cm x 2 cm Ultra High-Definition SAS imaging at long ranges.

Related News

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan has today been appointed as the new President of Kongsberg Maritime. Photo courtesy Kongsberg Maritime/By Arild Brun Kjeldaas

Edvardsen Haugan takes the Helm at Kongsberg Maritime

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan was appointed as the new President of Kongsberg Maritime, the largest business area of Kongsberg, replacing…

European countries say the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by "sabotage" but have stopped short of blaming Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries. (Photo: Danish Ministry of Defense)

Britain to Acquire Two Specialist Ships to Protect Underwater Infrastructure

Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister…

Jaine Perotti (Photo: Greensea)

Greensea Expands FAST Team

Marine robotics technology specialist Greensea Systems Inc. announces the hire of Jaine Perotti as Junior Robotics Engineer on its growing FAST team.

© Eli Majewski / Adobe Stock

Holy Land Shipwreck Reveals Tenacity of Ancient Traders as Empires Shifted

An ancient shipwreck found off the shore of Israel and loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean shows that traders…

Artist’s concept of Manta Ray UUV. Image courtesy DARPA

Back to the Future: Blended Wing Gliders Could Redefine Undersea Warfare

Since it was first proposed by Henry Stommel in a 1989Oceanography magazine article, the underwater glider has become a mainstay…

Photo by K. Hardy

Reader Feedback: Lander Lab - Buoyancy

Thanks to the' Landereans' who replied to the article “BUOYANCY!”, in the May/June 2022 issue of MTR (Vol. 65, No. 4). There…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Calecore Limited

Calecore provides offshore integrated site investigation solutions including geotechnical, geophysical, 2DHR, environmental and ROV survey services. Operating globally we undertake projects from our own fleet of vessels and clients assets and are specialists in Harsh and Remote working.
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Back to the Future

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Agency

● WHITESTONE, NY, United States

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news