Kraken Robotics Appoints Kristin Robertson to Board of Directors

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that Kristin Robertson has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Robertson, formerly of Boeing and RTX Corporation, is an experienced executive with more than 30 years of managing complex portfolios at top U.S. defense companies. She is currently President and owner of KBR Insights, a Virginia-based strategic consulting firm focused on operational excellence, strategy, and growth in the aerospace and defense sector.

Robertson has extensive knowledge of disruptive technology, digital practices, and methodologies applied across the lifecycle of defense, space, intelligence, and commercial organizations. She led RTX Corporation’s (formerly Raytheon) space business as President of Space and C2 Systems from 2022-2023, providing integrated space solutions for defense, intelligence, and commercial customers globally. Before that, she spent 28 years at Boeing in multiple senior leadership positions across military aircraft and autonomous systems programs. As Vice President and Manager of Autonomous Systems, Robertson led a portfolio of seabed projects including Orca extra-large unmanned undersea vehicle (XLUUV) for the U.S. Navy and served as Board Chairman for five Boeing subsidiaries, including Liquid Robotics.

Prior to Boeing, Kristin was employed by the U.S. Navy as a civilian electronics engineer at the Naval Aviation Depot in San Diego, California. She received her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of California San Diego and her master’s degree in international business from Saint Louis University.

“I am honored to join the board of Kraken Robotics, a company at the forefront of ocean technology and innovation,” said Ms. Robertson. “With its cutting-edge subsea imaging, battery and robotics solutions, Kraken is transforming how we explore and understand the deep sea. I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and global impact.”

Kraken also announced that its Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 3,425,000 stock options to certain employees and directors. These options have a seven-year term, with vesting in four equal installments on the annual anniversaries of the initial date of grant. The exercise price on the options is $2.42.