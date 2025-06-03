 
New Wave Media

June 3, 2025

Strong Winds, Calm Seas

Underwater view of the AUV DeepLeng diving in the frozen lake Torneträsk during the Abisko field trials of the project EurEx-LUNa. © DFKI

Underwater view of the AUV DeepLeng diving in the frozen lake Torneträsk during the Abisko field trials of the project EurEx-LUNa. © DFKI

In the race for renewables, scientists and researchers must keep operations as sustainable as the energy itself. Offshore wind is no exception; as the industry sees increasing demand and quick growth, establishing environmentally responsible operations and monitoring early on are key for long-lasting systems that are not destructive to local biodiversity.  

The SeaMe project (Sustainable Ecosystem Approach in Monitoring the Marine Environment), set to run from 2024 to 2026 at an RWE AG wind farm in Kaskasi, Germany, is trying to do just that. With innovative technologies like autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), researchers can conduct comprehensive ecosystem monitoring that is less costly, invasive and CO2-intensive. Findings will highlight the overlap between offshore wind farms and the local ecosystem by collecting physical and biological data. Parameters like temperature, salinity and oxygen may identify changes in the distribution and abundance of species, stated a press release from RWE. This includes critical contributors like phyto and zooplankton, which play fundamental roles in the food chain but are often overlooked.

The demands of the SeaMe project require multiple partners with varied expertise, each covering a special task within the wind farm’s ecosystem, explained Marius Wirtz, Dipl.-Ing. (FH), Engineer at the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) and project leader of the AUV team. In addition to DFKI, collaborators include the Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI), Helmholtz Institute for Functional Marine Biodiversity at the University of Oldenburg (HIFMB), BioConsult SH, the Danish company DHI A/S and the Norwegian company Spoor AS.

Ecosystem Examination

The AUV team from DFKI will monitor the underwater ecosystem. “The goal is to replace invasive sampling methods such as fishing with trawler nets, reduce CO2 emissions and help to generate a more complete view of the ecosystem. Our underwater robot, DeepLeng, aims to detect fish and sea mammals using computer vision and cutting-edge machine learning technologies.” Plus, the vehicle will record oceanographic parameters such as temperature, salinity, chlorophyl-a and turbidity, creating a holistic understanding of the wind park’s ecosystem.

The project also offers a deeper look into the applications and needs of offshore wind and the opportunity to gain more experience with robots.
DFKI boasts an impressive selection of robotic systems, but DeepLeng made the cut because of its relatively small size while carrying a big number of sensors and capabilities required for the task, explained Wirtz. Data sampling should also be fully autonomous with DeepLeng, allowing for better collection and pushing boundaries in future deployments. The AUV also already carries multiple onboard cameras for fish detection and a payload bay for additional scientific instruments.

In addition to DeepLeng’s current abilities, it will host a newly designed object detection neural network to identify and clarify various species observed by onboard cameras. “The trained model will be deployed on a dedicated computing module for real-time, in-situ predictions, enabling the AUV to detect specific species and respond accordingly,” Wirtz noted. “This approach, we believe, will allow the system to capture richer data, improving the quantification of species abundance in the studied habitats.”

DeepLeng will be deployed by a crew transfer vehicle (CTV) that enters the wind park daily to transport technicians and equipment to the individual turbines. The AUV will be the only one deployed for data collection at this point.

The coming month will see the team moving out of the lab and into the offshore environment. DeepLeng will be tested in a water tank, followed by trials in a nearby lake, said Wirtz. “Eventually, testing will extend to our marine test field in the North Sea, off the coast of Heligoland, which we operate in collaboration with Fraunhofer IFAM. Starting from October our team will also participate in the offshore field trials in the wind park Kaskasi, 35 km north of Heligoland, Germany.” Ideally, depending on weather and seasonality, data will be collected once a month.  

Trailblazing Tech

Underwater vehicles serve a significant role in the future of the maritime industry across multiple uses and for numerous reasons. “There are many applications such as conventional or renewable energy production, general infrastructure inspection and maintenance in harbors or inland waters, food production (fish or algae farms) or surveillance of critical infrastructure,” explained Wirtz. The offshore wind industry in particular is rapidly growing, in both coastal areas and deeper waters. There is an increasing number of wind parks and related tasks (including construction, inspection, maintenance and decommissioning), but a lack of specialists. Human safety is also of the utmost importance.

Unmanned vehicles, whether autonomous or teleoperated, can fill these gaps. They are also more efficient in terms of work and emissions and can reduce costs by avoiding the need for bigger vessels, Wirtz said

Synergizing Sustainability

The SeaMe project offers a look into proactive sustainability measures for offshore wind farms, as environmentally responsible energy production must account for local ecosystems. Through unique research collaboration, impacts on marine biodiversity around the wind farm can be monitored, minimized and mitigated. DFKI’s DeepLeng AUV plays a key role in data collection and AI-based video monitoring, providing information on species in their habitat without disruption.

Related News

© SEABER

SEABER AUVs Uncover Possible Ravenel Disappearance

On May 22, 2025, during a SEAMAP scientific mission near Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, the team decided to take a small detour…

© SeaRenergy

SeaRenergy, Tethys Robotics Partner on Subsea Inspection Services

SeaRenergy Offshore Holding GmbH and Tethys Robotics AG will partner to integrate the Tethys ONE system into SeaRenergy's offshore service portfolio…

Bhavin Shah, co-founder at Anekonnect Incorporated. © Subsea Supplies

Subsea Supplies Partners with Anekonnect

Subsea Supplies, a supplier of offshore and underwater technology equipment, has announced a strategic partnership with Anekonnect…

© NUWC

MIT's Dr. Phil Budden Shares Innovation Research with NUWC Division Newport Workforce

Dr. Phil Budden, a senior lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Sloan School of Management, delivered…

Abigail Robinson, Vice President of Sustainability. © ECOsubsea

ECOsubsea: Closed-Loop Hull Cleaning Is a Regulatory Imperative

The shipping industry faces mounting regulatory pressure to mitigate the transfer of invasive species via hull biofouling.

© Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ Announces Neotek as Exclusive Representative for France and Belgium

Greensea IQ, a leader in autonomous robotic systems for the maritime and defense industries, announced a new exclusive representation…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news