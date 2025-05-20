 
May 20, 2025

Kraken Robotics Banks $3m in SAS Sales

Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar image of a sunken barge in Halifax Harbour. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that it has received new orders totaling more than $3 million for Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS). The Kraken SAS systems will be integrated on small and medium-class uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) for clients in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

One of the orders is for the University of Southern Mississippi’s Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise, which will be outfitting a variety of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) with Kraken SAS to support research, development, testing, and evaluation activities.

Kraken SAS integrates the capability to perform imaging and bathymetric mapping simultaneously, offering user selectable 3 cm x 3 cm or 2 cm x 2 cm processing and increased ranges up to 200 meters per side. Its flexible, modular design allows integration across all small, medium, and large diameter UUVs rated to 300, 1000, or 6000 meter depths.

