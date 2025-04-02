 
New Wave Media

April 2, 2025

Kraken Robotics Brings 3D at Depth Into Its Fold

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has completed the acquisition of 3D at Depth, a subsea services company specializing in high resolution LiDAR imaging and measurements.

3D at Depth is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Kraken. As it transitions to the Kraken brand, it will continue to operate as a trusted partner in subsea LiDAR imaging, complementing Kraken’s suite of synthetic aperture sonar and sub-bottom imaging technologies.

“We are pleased to welcome 3D at Depth to the Kraken Robotics team and look forward to offering our comprehensive subsea intelligence solutions to our clients.

“Our combined solutions are complementary, enabling us to provide best-in-class technologies to our global customer base across the commercial, defense, and marine research sectors,” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken.

